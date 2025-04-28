A dream match with The Beast? Respecting the mat? 6 Directions for Gunther when he returns from his suspension

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce suspended WWE star Gunther for choking out Pat McAfee during last week's episode of the Monday Night Show.

The Ring General was upset about losing the World Heavyweight Title and how biased McAfee and Michael Cole were throughout the buildup to their title match at WrestleMania 41.

Cole didn't help but said, "I'm not the one who tapped out" to his face. Randy Orton, a face, has RKO'd both GMs yet was only fined.

Since Gunther has been written off TV, he can follow one of the next six paths when he returns from suspension.

#6. He could try to regain the World Heavyweight Title

Is The Ringer General done with Jey Uso after losing at WrestleMania 41? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The easiest thing Gunther could do once his suspension ends is to attempt to regain the World Heavyweight title. Most stars receive rematches, but WWE is highly inconsistent with who gets them.

LA Knight had to win a few matches before he earned a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez immediately received a rematch on RAW after WrestleMania, following their loss of the belts the day before.

The former World Champion could agree to calm down if granted a rematch. Bookers can then decide if keeping the title around Jey Uso's waist is the best decision or if it was merely a WrestleMania moment.

#5. The Ring General could feud with Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee's outspoken nature ended up biting him in the rear after he and Cole tried to reason with Gunther on RAW.

The receipts of weeks of commentary favorable to Jey came due, and the outspoken podcaster was the victim. If WWE decides McAfee needs another match, the former World Champion could feud with the commentator.

It would have to mean he loses to The Ring General because a commentator—no matter how it happens—should not defeat one of the company's biggest heels. It still doesn't mean McAfee won't try to man up by calling Gunther out for a match.

#4. A World Tag Team Title pursuit with Ludwig Kaiser

While it would be a step down, Gunther could refocus his energies on winning a different type of gold.

He's already won the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles. If he wants to become a Grand Slam Champion, he'll need tag team gold at some point.

Ludwig Kaiser has slightly stood out on his own, but was better utilized when paired with The Ring General. If The New Day defends in a multi-team match, Imperium could chase the titles.

#3. Feuding with a Beast or a different WWE legend

Could a rumored dream match be on the table for The Ring General? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Gunther had a staredown with Brock Lesnar during the middle of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The moment excited the crowd, but didn't lead to anything significant. Although The Beast could return to WWE at some point, it's far from certain.

He also had a segment with Goldberg at the Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta, Georgia, last October. Gunther mocked the legend, causing him to jump over the barricade.

Security had to separate both men, but once again, the teased moment never resulted in anything. Either Goldberg or Lesnar could come back to teach The Ring General some respect.

#2. Gunther could apologize for his actions

This could be a long shot, but it wouldn't be impossible. Gunther always claims that the mat is sacred, and for the most part, he tries to win his matches cleanly. When his usual in-ring moves don't end a match, he resorts to cheating.

This happened with Jey Uso when The Yeet Master wouldn't give up at WrestleMania. He tried to use the title belt but was stopped. The former Champ could realize he was soundly defeated in the ring and decide to apologize for his actions.

He didn't attack Jey, but instead his most vocal mouthpieces. The Ring General shook hands with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes when each star defeated him. He could do the same with Jey to make amends.

#1. Gunther could move to SmackDown to get away from a toxic situation

It's safe to say that the entire Jey Uso/Michael Cole/Pat McAfee love triangle drove Gunther to the edge. The commentators are fans of other stars on RAW, but not to the same extent they supported Jey.

Adam Pearce may nip the problem in the bud by trading one of RAW's top stars to SmackDown. This move would send a high-level star like LA Knight or Cody Rhodes to RAW.

The Ring General could also take it upon himself to leave behind the messy situation on RAW by showing up on SmackDown. It would be a huge move before the inevitable 2025 Draft.

