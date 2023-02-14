A family divided, popular stable implodes - 4 betrayals that could happen at WWE Elimination Chamber 

WWE Elimination Chamber takes over Montreal this weekend. Despite only five matches currently being official for the show, there is plenty of room for shocks and swerves.

The Elimination Chamber structure is known to be every man or woman for themselves. But outside of promotional matches, betrayals could come thick and fast.

The following list looks at just four betrayals that could happen this weekend at Elimination Chamber.

#4. The Hurt Business cost Bobby Lashley his match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley takes on Brock Lesnar this weekend at Elimination Chamber after a brutal contract signing last night on RAW. The two have already faced off several times, and with The Hurt Business now reformed without Lashley, they will likely try to interfere to help him this weekend.

MVP and Lashley appear to be back on the same page. Still, his former manager has caused several issues when trying to reform The Hurt Business in recent weeks. Hence, he could inadvertently cost Lashley the match at Elimination Chamber.

#3. Kevin Owens returns and costs Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens hasn't been seen since the beatdown he endured back at the Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion has seemingly been selling his injuries following the assault, which also saw Sami Zayn kicked out of The Bloodline after he failed the final test.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are expected to be on the same page after he betrayed The Bloodline for him. However, their friendship has been a rocky one over the years, and Owens could return to ensure that Sami Zayn doesn't win the title he was unable to lift.

#2. Rhea Ripley turns on Finn Balor

Rhea Ripley will team up with Finn Balor this weekend to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix after months of issues between the four superstars. The Nightmare already has one eye on WrestleMania and could now be in the mindset that she no longer needs The Judgment Day.

If this is the case and she loses the match this weekend, then there is a chance that she could turn her back on his stablemates now that she's being pushed into the main event of WrestleMania.

#1. Jey Uso aligns with Sami Zayn in Montreal

Sami Zayn is up against Roman Reigns this weekend in his home country. However, the former NXT Champion could have support from an unlikely source if WWE is able to pull off the ultimate swerve.

Jey Uso was written off TV for this weekend's show, but it wouldn't be the first time that he ignored Reigns' orders and appeared when he wasn't supposed to. Sami and Jey had an interesting moment last week on SmackDown, and it could now lead to him betraying his family and deciding to go up against The Tribal Chief to become the real head of The Bloodline.

Do you think there will be many betrayals at Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes