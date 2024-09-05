Rhea Ripley appeared to get injured during her confrontation with Liv Morgan on the latest episode of RAW. Mami's leg got caught up in the rope, leaving her hanging.

The Eradicator sold the injury throughout the night, even coming out on a crutch to attack Morgan. While she tried to use the "I'm not really injured" trope by hitting Morgan with her crutch, Ripley still hopped around the ring to celebrate victory with Jey Uso and Damian Priest.

Since WWE was clearly heading to another showdown between the two heated rivals, the plans may need to change if Mami is truly injured. The next four WWE stars could challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship in Rhea's absence.

#4. Natalya may return to RAW next week

When talking to Zelina Vega on this week's RAW, Lyra Valkyria alluded to a potential mystery partner who could help against The Pure Fusion Collective.

RAW emanates from Calgary next week, so having The Queen of Harts return to action in Canada seems like a no-brainer. The division needs some reinforcements with injuries to Ripley and Dakota Kai.

Morgan needs a variety of challengers, especially if Ripley isn't going to regain her Championship. Nattie brought the fight to RAW and NXT competitors this year and would be a sympathetic face against The Judgment Day.

#3. Lyra Valkyria has been built up as a new face on RAW

While unsuccessful in both attempts, Lyra Valkyria has been utilized in important premium live events since being drafted to RAW. She made the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, falling to Nia Jax.

That run showed fans she's someone to watch and invest in for the future. The former NXT Women's Champ also participated in this year's Money in the Bank match won by Tiffany Stratton.

With a void left by Becky Lynch and a potential Ripley injury, Valkyria could see her stock rise in a program against the conniving former Riott Squad member.

#2. Alexa Bliss makes a shocking return to challenge Liv Morgan

Fans have been expecting Alexa Bliss's return for a couple of months. She is many months removed from giving birth last December and would fit into a number of current angles.

Some thought she'd re-emerge in The Wyatt Sicks angle at some point. It hasn't happened just yet, but her big return could be on tap for a season or channel premiere for RAW.

Bliss is a former Champion and has dealt with all types of mind games. With other stars like Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella also out of action, the returns need to be staggered. If she's ready, Alexa Bliss could help a women's division that has lost two of its top faces since June.

#1. IYO SKY's face turn could lead to more gold

IYO SKY and Damage CTRL have had ups and downs this summer on RAW. {Image Credit: WWE.com}

Since Sonya Deville formed her group with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, the once dastardly Damage CTRL changed. The recent standard of female factions turned into heroes to combat the newly-formed Pure Fusion Collective.

While she's been used in the women's tag team division, SKY is a former WWE Women's Champ. She won the belt last Summer and held it until WrestleMania 40. Sky is one of the most exciting stars in wrestling and will have many more title reigns in the future.

With a void atop the division, the recent face turn could greatly aid IYO SKY's path to another title. Morgan isn't going to hold the title heading into 2025. The Genius of the Sky would be a believable challenger and choice to be the next Champion.

