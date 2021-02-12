"A gamechanger" - Triple H heaps praise on a young WWE Superstar

Triple H is often considered "The Father of NXT", and he has watched the black-and-gold brand's top stars grow into incredible talents. With his close connection to NXT, Triple H has a lot of insight about is Superstars. He recently pointed to Rhea Ripley as a competitor who could be incredibly successful.

Triple H is a former WWE Champion, and he is the current Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for the company. He has watched Rhea Ripley thrive on NXT, as she is a former NXT Women's Champion. She recently competed in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.

In the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day media call, Triple H had a lot of praise for Ripley. He complimented her work ethic and her abilities in the ring.

"I've been vocal about her in the past... everybody brings different skill sets to the table, at her age, her maturity now from where she was a year ago, she's just a different level of confident performer. She brings so much to the table from her work ethic, attitude, and ability, she is a sponge for learning. She's humble to it, she wants to learn, she wants to work with everybody."

"I can't say enough good stuff about her, and to me if you were to sa'y name me a breakout star right now'... I would put Bianca Belair in that same category... but she's already there sorta already doing it. But if I was to say, who's that next person to step into those roles and really just a gamechanger over the next year or two, Rhea. She just has IT, written all over her. As does Bianca. There's certain talents that you just see and it's just a matter of how it unfolds. So sky's the limit."

Triple H made it clear that he thinks Ripley has a lot of potential. He said that the sky is the limit for the former NXT Women's Champion. Many fans would probably agree with Triple H's perspective, as she has been a fan-favorite star on NXT for several months now.

Ripley did everything a WWE Superstar could do during her time in NXT. She competed at WWE Survivor Series 2019, and she even defended her title at WrestleMania 36.

Rhea Ripley is due to debut on WWE's main roster soon

Rhea Ripley in WWE

According to various reports, Rhea Ripley will make her official WWE main roster debut very soon. It is still not known whether Ripley will compete on RAW or SmackDown, but the star could bring something special to either brand.

WWE fans were impressed by Rhea Ripley's run in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 14, and she eliminated seven of her opponents.

Rhea Ripley hasn't been seen on WWE television since her performance in the Royal Rumble. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the former NXT Women's Champion.