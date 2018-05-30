A look at former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore's last week

Whether or not WWE is planned for his future, lots is planned for Enzo Amore.

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Feature 30 May 2018

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore's appearance at a Los Angeles Clippers game

Love him or hate him, Enzo Amore created a big stir within his five years of being affiliated with the WWE. He did this without appearing in main event matches. According to numerous reports, he did this without having a lot of friends in the locker room.

He simply accomplished all of this by creating a distinct character, having an arsenal of memorable catch phrases, and maintaining that character everywhere he went.

The momentum of Amore -- who arguably helped bring popularity to 205 Live -- was derailed almost overnight when assault allegations surfaced close to the height of the #MeToo movement.

Rather than going by the "innocent until proven guilty" philosophy that Americans are given the right to within their judicial system, the WWE immediately terminated Amore after these allegations surfaced. This was simply because Amore had not alerted WWE, his employer, of these allegations before the news hit the media is another story.

In the recent years, WWE have cut ties with other then-accused WWE Superstars, even though they had been cleared of those charges; Adam Rose and Rich Swann are two examples of that. When a few fans took issue with a WrestleMania battle royal being named after The Fabulous Moolah, who had some controversial things in her past, the company opted to quickly rename the match.

In turn, it is well-documented that WWE is simultaneously unafraid of lengthy and expensive legal battles -- as is happening now with former WWE Champion CM Punk -- the publicly-traded company is also gun-shy about doing business with individuals who attract negative attention.

Within the past week, Amore has been cleared of those aforementioned criminal charges. He has since released a rap video which directly references the legal predicament he was in. He made a public appearance over Memorial Day Weekend in New York City's Times Square to do a direct meet-and-greet with fans.

As stated during that Times Square appearance, he has been writing for various projects in Los Angeles, keeping film projects in mind. Furthermore, after several months of silence, Amore has reactivated his social media presence.

All the while, fans have started a petition on Change.org with the hopes of getting WWE to re-hire Amore. To say the least, this has been an eventful week for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Ultimately, there is a big question of where Amore goes from here. The official posted music video for "Phoenix" -- released under the moniker Real1 -- already has over 500,000 YouTube views in one day.

Does that initial success lead to more videos, an album and subsequent touring? Is it just being used as a springboard to get people talking so another wrestling company brings him back? Is it part of a transition into a non-wrestling or non-hip-hop form of performance like acting? At this point in time, no one knows.

But what is clear is that Enzo Amore has a loyal fanbase, he knows how to get people talking, and he will stand out no matter the path he chooses. Should he not return to WWE, it will be interesting to watch his journey, to say the least.

