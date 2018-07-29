A Look Back on the First SummerSlam

WrestlingGuruX7 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 82 // 29 Jul 2018, 14:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers and The British Bulldogs started the night.

In celebration of the upcoming SummerSlam event, let's take a look back on the very first SummerSlam from way back in 1988.

The night began when The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers and The British Bulldogs had a tag team match which ended in a time limit draw. Definitely, the most interesting way to start a SummerSlam. Continuing the night, Bad News Brown defeated Ken Patera and then Rick Rude defeated Junkyard Dog by way of disqualification. In more tag team action (there was quite a lot during the night), the Powers of Pain defeated The Bolsheviks.

The championship win catapulted Ultimate Warrior's career.

In one of the first really historic moments of the night, the Ultimate Warrior answered Honky Tonk Man's challenge for someone, anyone, to try and take away his Intercontinental Championship. Warrior answered the call and ended Honky Tonk Man's legendary 454-day reign in a mere 31 seconds. This was one of the moments that really saved the entire night from being a below-average pay-per-view, along with some moments during the main event. The next match saw Dino Bravo defeat Don Muraco, another low-card match with no real excitement to it.

The Harts were unable to win the Tag Team Titles.

In the next bout, The Hart Foundation was challenging Demolition (Ax and Smash) for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The Harts would eventually win tag team gold again but it would not be on that night of SummerSlam. The next two matches seem pointless (mostly because they were). First, Big Boss Man defeated Koko B. Ware. Up next, Jake "The Snake" Roberts defeated Hercules. By this time Roberts had won over the crowd and so although he used tactics associated with heel wrestlers, he still got plenty of cheers as well as boos.

Miss Elizabeth really came in handy for The Mega Powers during this match.

Finally, it was time for the main event. The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage) were taking on The Mega Bucks (Andre the Giant and Ted DiBiase) with Jesse Ventura serving as the guest referee. While The Mega Bucks had Bobby "The Brain" Heenan and Virgil in their corner, Hogan and Savage had a trick up their sleeves in the form of the lovely Miss Elizabeth. She proved more important than expected when she threw her skirt into the ring to distract The Mega Bucks, allowing for Hogan and Savage to pick up the victory and end the first SummerSlam with a win for the good guys.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.