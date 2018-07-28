A Look Back on Triple H's World Title Reigns

HHH with his belts

1999 - Monday Night Raw

Triple H captured his first World Title when he defeated Mankind on the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam on August 23, 1999.

1999 - Unforgiven

The Game's next title reign would commence at Unforgiven in 1999. He was able to defeat British Bulldog, The Rock, Kane, Mankind, and Big Show in a Six-Pack Challenge (but not without a courtesy Stunner from guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin).

January 3, 2000 - Monday Night Raw.

By this time, Triple H was used to being in the main event scene. So when Big Show dethroned him at the 1999 Survivor Series, he took it personally. This was evident when Triple H took back his championship less than two months later on the January 3, 2000 episode of Monday Night Raw. Maybe Show enjoyed this punch a little too much while thinking about the good old days when HHH wasn't his boss...

