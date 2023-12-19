A major cause for The Judgment Day's break-up in 2024 may have already been revealed on RAW

The Judgment Day, undoubtedly, has been WWE's number-one faction in 2023. While The Bloodline is the first name people might think of, they haven't been as productive in 2023 as in 2022. However, the potential cause for Judgment Day's break-up may have already been subtly revealed.

The Judgment Day stood tall to end Monday Night RAW in 2023 in the last live episode of the year as they ended The Creed Brothers' undefeated streak on the main roster and handed them their first traditional tag team match loss since late June.

However, one of the big factors splitting them apart is the leadership issue. Damian Priest keeps trying to assume leadership, while Rhea Ripley seems less than impressed by his efforts and results.

This could be a big issue for The Judgment Day heading into 2024. They headlined RAW more than anybody else this year and have been regularly featured on television. Adding JD McDonagh hasn't done much apart from giving them a "fall guy" in the faction - as was evidenced by his loss to R-Truth.

Other than that, the core issue will be the internal cold war between Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Priest and Finn Balor had problems earlier this year but sorted them out and became two-time tag team champions, while Dominik Mysterio has come to his own as a wrestler.

An interesting year awaits The Judgment Day

The five-person faction will have all eyes on them in 2024, and it all begins with Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile while Dominik Mysterio attempts to step up the card and Damian Priest looks to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The latter will be a crucial part of storylines on RAW in the future while that happens.

