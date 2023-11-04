A new General Manager to be introduced? 4 things Big E could do if he returns to WWE

WWE has had numerous top stars develop within the company over the many decades it has existed. Inevitably, every top talent will come and go, but their impact often remains. One top star who was just hitting his stride prior to having to step away was Big E.

Big E is a former world champion who had reached the prime of his career but unfortunately landed on his neck in a Suplex outside of the ring. This led to him having to undergo serious surgery last year, and Big E's been out ever since.

As a result of his injury, it is not known if the powerful star will ever return to the ring. He has a good quality of life these days, and there is hope that he can be cleared one day, but for now, his future is a mystery.

This article will take a look at various roles the big man could have if he were to return to television. This includes a return to the ring but also non-physical roles he could do regardless of his health.

Below are four things that Big E could do if he returns to WWE.

#4. Big E could become a WWE General Manager

The General Managers have been reintroduced in WWE. For around half a decade, the role had been pushed aside on RAW and SmackDown. At the time, the act had grown somewhat stale and arguably needed a break of some kind.

Now, the fans are excited to see it reintroduced. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared on a recent episode of SmackDown and promoted Adam Pearce from being a WWE Official to the General Manager of RAW. Meanwhile, the debuting Nick Aldis was appointed as the new General Manager of SmackDown.

Big E could potentially become an authority figure as well. If Shawn Michaels takes a role above that of a General Manager, similar to Triple H, Big E could become the General Manager of NXT. NXT Europe is also an option for Big E when the brand arrives in 2024.

#3. He could try his hand at commentary

Becky Lynch (left), Wade Barrett (middle), and Michael Cole (right)

Professional wrestling commentary is an extremely tough job. A person needs to have a presentable voice and be able to speak quickly and fluently, all while managing to call what fans see, explain what they do not, promote anything necessary, and tell whichever story WWE wants to be told to the audience.

As if that is not enough, the role of a WWE commentator was once much more difficult when Vince McMahon was regularly backstage at events. The former WWE CEO and Chairman was notorious for shouting at the announcers, which could have made the job a miserable experience.

However, things seem far happier these days. As a result, it could be a perfect role for Big E. He could learn from Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, and Corey Graves. Big E is already very charismatic and well-spoken, so he could potentially pick it up quite quickly.

#2. Big E could manage The New Day

The New Day on SmackDown.

Prior to Big E's injury, he had received a lot of success. He is a former Intercontinental Champion and a former WWE Champion. However, above everything, he had a great time as a member of The New Day.

The stable, also featuring Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, is one of the most successful stables in WWE history. Not only did they win numerous RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles at one point and have a record-setting reign, but each member has had solo success as well.

Kofi and Xavier remain a tag team in Big E's absence. If he returns to the ring, they could no doubt reunite. With that being said, he could reunite with them even if he does not wrestle. He could serve as The New Day's manager and cheer them on from ringside, cutting promos for them and giving the two advice when needed.

#1. He could return to the ring if he is cleared by doctors

While all of those roles would be wonderful, the dream for most WWE fans is to see Big E back in the ring. He is an extraordinary athlete with unmatched charisma. Those things combined make for a special performer.

Given how many new stars have popped up in WWE since Big E was last active and those likely to join in the future, the big man has numerous dream matches left. Even opponents he has battled in the past have likely changed and evolved in his absence, making things fresh.

Above all else, Big E's health and happiness come first, obviously. A return to the ring is only ideal if he wants it and can do so safely. Still, every wrestling fan would love to see him do what he does best again.

