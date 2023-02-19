A timely reunion, WrestleMania dream match - 5 Directions for Bobby Lashley following WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley battled Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The match ended in a disqualification victory for Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty got Lesnar in the Hurt Lock and Brock had nowhere to go. The Beast hit Lashley with a low blow to end the match via disqualification and beat him down further after the match.

Lashley has a couple of feuds going on at the moment. He has issues with Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar, but now may have to deal with SmackDown star Bray Wyatt as well.

Listed below are five directions for Bobby Lashley after WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Bobby Lashley faces Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39

Hit Row rapped during last night's SmackDown but was thankfully interrupted by Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds beat Top Dolla down as Uncle Howdy made his way to the ring. Uncle Howdy connected with a Sister Abigail and then Wyatt cut a promo after the attack.

Bray stated that the winner of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber should "run". Now that Lashley has defeated Brock Lesnar via disqualification, The All Mighty may now be set to battle Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. Wyatt is extremely unpredictable and Bobby would be wise to keep his head up moving forward.

#4. Lashley could go to WWE SmackDown and challenge Gunther

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been dominant since his arrival on SmackDown. He retained the Intercontinental Championship last night against Madcap Moss. The Ring General needs a challenge at WrestleMania and Lashley would certainly present that.

WWE has done a great job of building up the United States Championship and the importance of the Intercontinental Championship will improve with a marquee match at WrestleMania.

#3. The All Mighty could get his revenge on United States Champion Austin Theory

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The All Mighty @fightbobby interrupts the “VIP Lounge” to send a statement to United States Champion @_Theory1 and accidentally Spears his former associate @The305MVP in the process. The All Mighty @fightbobby interrupts the “VIP Lounge” to send a statement to United States Champion @_Theory1 and accidentally Spears his former associate @The305MVP in the process.#WWERaw https://t.co/EiSoFGalS3

Bobby interrupted Austin Theory while he was a guest on MVP's VIP Lounge on the January 30th edition of RAW. Theory insulted the former champion and a brawl broke out in the ring.

Lashley went for a Spear but Theory dodged it and The All Mighty accidentally leveled MVP. The 46-year-old may go after Theory following the premium live event and try to get a measure of revenge.

#2. Bobby Lashley could go after Brock Lesnar again

Bobby Lashley will likely want revenge on Brock Lesnar following their match tonight at Elimination Chamber. The All Mighty likely had the match won via the Hurt Lock but The Beast took the cheap way out. Lesnar hit Lashley with a low blow and then slammed him through the announce table after the match.

Lashley may go after Lesnar whenever The Beast shows up next. Brock's attack after the match warrants a response from The All Mighty and maybe he will bring The Hurt Business with him next time.

#1. The Hurt Business could become a dominant faction on WWE RAW

Conman167 @conman167 #EliminationChamber Oh shit Bobby Lashley has his Hurt Business gear on Oh shit Bobby Lashley has his Hurt Business gear on 👀 #EliminationChamber https://t.co/LfzupVMcwF

MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Lashley comprised the popular Hurt Business faction that was inexplicably broken up. The company has been hinting at a reunion of the group for months and may finally come to fruition on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

The Bloodline has been completely on SmackDown and protected The Tribal Chief during his historic title reign. Bobby Lashley could similarly lead The Hurt Business and become the group everyone fears on the red brand.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes