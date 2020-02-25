A trip to Hell: Looking back at the classic WWE encounter between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar in 2015

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar pounded each other inside the cell

The year was 2014. It was the biggest stage in the world of pro-wrestling. At WrestleMania XXX, we witnessed two of WWE's biggest titans colliding with each other. Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker battled it out with WrestleMania's biggest prize at stake - the 21-0 iconic undefeated streak of the Deadman.

Little did we know that history was going to change. Brock Lesnar delivered a thunderous F5 and pinned 'The Phenom' clean in the middle of the ring.

The Undertaker was delivered his first loss at WrestleMania in his illustrious career and he appeared mortal for the first time.

Fifteen months later, Lesnar was battling Seth Rollins for the WWE title at Battle Ground. Lesnar hit the F5 on his opponent and just when he was about to pin Rollins, the gong struck. The Undertaker appeared in the middle of the ring and delivered two thunderous Tombstones to the ‘Beast Incarnate’.

‘The DeadMan’ also came out on the following night on Raw and stated that he had come out because Lesnar and Paul Heyman were bragging about Lesnar’s ‘greatest accomplishment' again and again. The Undertaker also stated “You can’t kill what won’t die”, in a reference that his illustrious legacy will continue to live on.

Lesnar shocked The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX and ended the Streak.

A second battle between ‘The Phenom’ and Lesnar was confirmed at WWE SummerSlam.It was a match where both men gave it a. And in the end, Lesnar delivered the Kimura lock. The Undertaker tapped out apparently, but the referee did not see it. The timekeeper rang the bell, seeing The Undertaker tap out. ‘The DeadMan’ took advantage of the confusion and delivered a low blow to Lesnar. He then caught Lesnar in the vicious ‘Hells Gate’ submission. Lesnar passed out, and The Undertaker triumphed, albeit in controversial circumstances.

The final chapter ‘went to hell’. It was decided that Lesnar and The Undertaker will battle it out for the last time of their careers inside the demonic cell. And, it was a match for the ages. The Undertaker was fighting in a bid to keep his legacy alive, and Lesnar was fighting the battle in a bid to slay the old ‘gunslinger’.

The battle started with both men exchanging blows in the center of the ring. Lesnar then cornered ‘The Phenom’ and delivered thunderous blows to his ribs. The Undertaker then tossed Lesnar out of the ring and the ensuing battle continued. The Deadman then pushed Lesnar onto the steel ring post, and the Beast was busted open. It was getting ugly inside the cell, and both these men were not even close to giving up.

As blood oozed out, Lesnar continued to battle ‘The Phenom’. He took the steel chair and clubbed his opponent with telling strikes. A shot right on the jaw sent The Undertaker plummeting to the floor. The Undertaker evened the contest out with a suplex to Lesnar on the floor. Yet, neither man was willing to succumb.

Lesnar then delivered the first F5 of the match to The Undertaker. One, Two….

The Undertaker willed his shoulder up. Lesnar stared at his opponent in disbelief. He delivered another F5, and again The Undertaker kicked out. Lesnar then took matters to the extreme limit. He took the steel steps and caught The Undertaker right between the eyes. It was still not enough, and The Undertaker kicked out.

‘The Phenom’ then delivered his vicious ‘Hells Gate’ submission. It seemed as if Lesnar was caught, but the ‘Beast Incarnate’ powered his way out by clubbing The Undertaker with vicious punches. Lesnar then ripped open the ring and exposed the wood in a bid to end the match once and for all. The DeadMan ‘sat up’, much to the shock of his opponent. Following that, The Undertaker delivered a vicious Choke Slam to Lesnar, right onto the exposed wood.

“Lesnar might have broken a rib, he may have sealed his own fate there”, shouted the excited Jerry Lawler. ‘The Phenom’ delivered the Tombstone Piledriver right on the exposed part of the ring.

One, Two….

Lesnar kicked out. The match went on and the crowd went wild, loving every single moment of it.

The Undertaker then signaled that it was over. When he went to pick his opponent up again, Lesnar delivered a low blow and the third F5 of the match.

One, Two, Three……

It was over. After close to 25 minutes of a fantastic battle, Lesnar had triumphed over The Undertaker. This match a classic that will live on in the memory of pro-wrestling fans for its brutality and also for the exciting story that Lesnar and The Undertaker told the audience.

It was the last time that these two legends met inside the ring, and they made it a memorable affair.