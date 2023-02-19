A WrestleMania moment, mind games with The EST - 5 Directions for Asuka following WWE Elimination Chamber

Former women's champion Asuka battled Liv Morgan, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Women's Elimination Chamber match determined Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The Empress of Tomorrow tapped out Carmella to earn a RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. WrestleMania 39 is still six weeks away, so Asuka will have plenty of time to build her rivalry with The EST on RAW.

Listed below are five directions for Asuka following WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Asuka could defeat Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 39

Asuka was the heavy favorite heading into the Women's Elimination Chamber match and emerged victorious. The Empress of Tomorrow now has a tough task in front of her at WrestleMania 39. Bianca Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since capturing it from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

It will take the best match of her life in April to defeat Belair, and perhaps she will pull it off. The 41-year-old could use the green mist to blind the champion at WWE WrestleMania and put an end to The EST's reign.

#4. She could lose to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is a generational talent and could win with ease at WrestleMania 39. Asuka is a terrific superstar and will give it everything, but that still may not be enough.

The Empress of Tomorrow could simply lose to Belair at the biggest show of the year by being outclassed. The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion could either handle the loss with grace or turn heel and attack The EST following the match.

#3. She could form a tag team to challenge Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the current Women's Tag Team Champions and have had issues with the 41-year-old in the past. The Empress of Tomorrow briefly captured the titles alongside Alexa Bliss last year, only to lose them back to Damage CTRL.

The former RAW Women's Champion could decide to challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY again with a new tag team partner before the biggest show of the year.

She could enter her bout with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania as a reigning Women's Tag Team Champion.

#2. The Empress of Tomorrow could turn heel on RAW

Asuka debuted her new persona at WWE Royal Rumble and has been unpredictable ever since. She randomly confronted Carmella backstage and continuously mocked Chelsea Green ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.

She may decide that her best strategy moving forward is to do whatever it takes to win and disregard the rules. She could resort to using the green mist in every single match to keep herself unharmed in her matches ahead of WrestleMania.

#1. She could play mind games with Bianca Beliar

Asuka can defeat Bianca Belair based on in-ring skills alone, but she may choose to play mind games with the RAW Women's Champion ahead of the match. She has been mocking Chelsea Green on social media of late but could now turn her attention towards Belair.

Belarir is about to launch a reality TV series with her husband, Montez Ford and is wildly popular with the WWE Universe. She may start mocking Belair on social media and attempt to turn fans against her on WWE RAW ahead of their title match.

What do you think is in store for The Empress of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes