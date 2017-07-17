AAA News: Sexy Star returns to wrestling, wins championship; Taya goes on Twitter and quits AAA

The Lucha Underground star has called it quits with AAA

by Rohit Nath 17 Jul 2017

Taya was NOT pleased with Sexy Star's return win

What's the story?

Sexy Star, who left AAA and Lucha Underground due to management issues, came out of retirement all of a sudden and won the AAA Women's Championship(aka Reina de Reinas Championship).

Taya Valkyrie of Lucha Underground and AAA was furious at Sexy Star's abrupt return and win, and did not hide it on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Taya Valkyrie is a former two-time Reina de Reinas Champion and the longest reigning Reina de Reinas Champion in the title's history.

Sexy Star is a former Lucha Underground Champion as well, being the only woman to hold the title. Her latest win made her a 3-time Reina de Reinas Champion.

Sexy Star has a reputation for being a backstage politician and very tough to work with, constantly demanding to go over people better than her.

The heart of the matter

Taya went on quite the rant on Twitter, making her feelings well-known:

Back stabbed to the fullest....again.... not surprised — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Brian Cage also chimed in right after this:

Pretty easy to assume it's aaa related — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 17, 2017

The AAA legend Konnan gave a sarcastic remark regarding AAA as well:

Not AAA Brian, they would never lie, backpedal or do anybody wrong...NEVER...???????? — Konnan (@Konnan5150) July 17, 2017

Taya continued showing her anger on Twitter, assuring people that it isn't a work.

This is complete and utter bullshit. And this is not a work. https://t.co/KhlEE1KN8Q — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Waste of time..... https://t.co/bVkwj8OuyC — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

When someone pointed out Sexy Star's issues with AAA management, Taya once again shot back:

Lmao well clearly they weren't that bad of "issues" ???? https://t.co/ryP7P8Kq6Q — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Her anger went to the point that she announced she would be quitting AAA:

Bye AAA..... have nothing more to say. Good luck in all your future endeavors — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Konnan backed Taya in her decision to quit AAA:

WAY, WAY OVERDUE.Promotions R only loyal as long as its convenient.Once u get hurt, ask for $ or become 2 political.Its ADIOS.#CONTROLFREAKS — Konnan (@Konnan5150) July 17, 2017

She then announced that she would be taking time out from Mexico:

I will be taking a serioussssss time out from Mexico. https://t.co/3hsx8IEMhK — Taya - Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

What's next?

Taya has good options ahead of her. Impact Wrestling would arguably be the best option for the Lucha Underground and now former AAA star

Author's Take

Taya has every right to be upset at AAA, but a Twitter rant may not have been the way to go. She's now possibly burned a new bridge, but going by what people like Konnan said, it seems like AAA can be quite shady and hard to deal with.

Either way, we wish Taya the best of luck and hopefully, she finds a lot of success in the rest of her career.

