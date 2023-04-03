Absent champion, NXT call-up - 5 Women who could step up if Charlotte Flair takes time away from WWE

Charlotte Flair lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley on Night One of WrestleMania 39, and reports now suggest that she could be set to take some time away from the company.

Charlotte has dominated the business for the past decade, and her shoes will be big ones to fill, but Rhea Ripley will need a challenger going forward. Moreover, SmackDown will need to have a woman at the helm.

The following list looks at just five women who could step up in The Queen's absence.

#5. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan could be the woman to step up to Rhea Ripley when she makes her return to SmackDown with the women's championship. Morgan has been proving her worth over the past few months and has shown that she has what it takes to step up to the next level.

Ripley and Morgan also have their own history, so it will be interesting to see the two women on the same brand once again and see if there is a way for them to continue their feud from RAW.

#4. Cora Jade could be promoted to WWE's main roster

Cora Jade hasn't been seen on NXT TV for several months, and it's unclear what is happening with the former tag team champion. Jade could be being groomed to make her way up to the main roster in the next few weeks, with her youth being one of the biggest talking points.

There are several veterans on the main roster at the moment who could help Jade find her feet and push herself into a decent position before Charlotte makes her return. Rhea Ripley was once the up-and-coming star on the main roster, so she knows exactly what it's like to be in Jade's place.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has been pushed as a powerhouse for several years in WWE, but since her call-up to the main roster, she has become another woman lost in the shuffle.

Rodriguez will be part of Night Two of WrestleMania as part of the Women's Showcase match, but if she isn't victorious alongside Liv Morgan, then she could be the one to stop up to Rhea Ripley.

Rodriguez could reach the same level as The Nightmare if she was given a chance to shine and handed a storyline with purpose.

#2. Alexa Bliss could return to WWE

Alexa Bliss has been missing since The Royal Rumble, but it's likely that she will make her return to the company on RAW after WrestleMania and could re-align herself with Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt and Bliss have worked together in the past and are expected to continue making magic heading into SummerSlam. There was a time when Bliss was one of the most feared women in the company, and that could be replicated if she is pushed into Charlotte's vacant slot in the Women's Division.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley would be the obvious choice to step into the void left by Charlotte Flair on SmackDown. Ahead of WrestleMania, she made it clear that she needed the championship because she desired to become a star. She could continue to push forward on the blue brand in The Queen's absence.

Ripley could be built up over the next few months to go through all of the women on the roster until Flair makes her return at WWE SummerSlam.

Do you think any of these women could step into Charlotte's void in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

