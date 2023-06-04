Absent former champion to return at big event? - 3 WWE NXT Superstars who can enter the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Fans are getting excited because WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is getting closer by the day. The big-time show will take place on July 1st, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

Two big matches have already been confirmed for the epic show. Both the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will take place. While the bouts are dangerous, the rewards justify the risk in the minds of many superstars.

In regards to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, only one competitor has been confirmed thus far, as Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans for a spot in the match. Other spots will be filled in the coming week, but there's a chance the company could throw a curveball and introduce an NXT Superstar into the mix.

This article will look at three women from the NXT brand who could potentially join the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Which women may be best suited for the main roster? Who can handle such a dangerous match?

Below are three WWE NXT Superstars who can enter the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#3. Meiko Satomura could return to action at Money in the Bank

Former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura is a veteran of pro wrestling. She first began wrestling in 1995, decades before joining WWE. She first appeared for the company as a competitor in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018 and then as the top dog on NXT UK.

The Final Boss hasn't been seen much since NXT UK shut down. She briefly appeared as the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles were unified. Satomura also returned to the black & gold brand earlier this year to work and train with many of the top female stars on the brand, including Roxanne Perez. Still, she's once again missing from television.

While Meiko is older and not super active on NXT, she's one of the best wrestlers in WWE and in pro wrestling as a whole. She also has ties to England, given her time in NXT UK.

It would be a perfect place for Meiko to make a splash on the main roster. Plus, who wouldn't want to see The Final Boss take care of business on RAW or SmackDown?

#2. Roxanne Perez has already appeared on main roster WWE programming

Roxanne Perez is one of WWE's youngest stars, yet also one of the most impressive and popular. The 21-year-old joined the promotion in 2022. Roxanne has been on the NXT brand since debuting and has competed on various shows, including Premium Live Events.

The talented star has had a lot of success in WWE despite joining the promotion so recently. Perez won the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament and went on to capture both the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and the NXT Women's Championship.

Perez isn't a stranger to the main roster. While she's only dabbled on the brand, she has competed on SmackDown and in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She could have a good showing or even win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and shake up WWE's main roster just as she did on NXT.

#1. Lyra Valkyria is no stranger to the United Kingdom

Lyra Valkyria is an extremely talented athlete. While she's yet to win a title in WWE, she has put on some epic performances in her brief tenure with the promotion.

She joined WWE in January 2020, with much of her time in the company initially delayed thanks to both the Covid-19 Pandemic and an injury. Despite that, she has still managed to make a splash.

The Irish superstar almost reached the greatest heights attainable on NXT at the Battleground Premium Live Event. Lyra battled Tiffany Stratton for the vacant NXT Women's Championship, and while she came up short, both women earned a lot of respect from fans due to their stellar performance.

While Lyra has only been on NXT for a brief period of time, she did spend quite some time on NXT UK prior to the brand shutting down. In fact, many saw Lyra as a future world champion on the brand.

Given her success and her European roots, she could be the perfect bonus entry in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

