Absent star to return after 6+ months, The Rock addressing The Bloodline? - 4 WWE stars who may return on Bash in Berlin weekend

It is a big weekend for WWE. The sports entertainment titan is wrapping up a European tour with two massive upcoming events: SmackDown in Berlin and then the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. SmackDown is set to air later today, while Bash in Berlin will stream on Saturday.

Both shows are looking to be incredibly entertaining. SmackDown is promoting a Street Fight with Nia Jax defending her WWE Women's Championship against Michin, as well as an open challenge with United States Champion LA Knight.

Meanwhile, Bash in Berlin will be headlined by Gunther vs. Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, and The Terror Twins vs. The Judgment Day. If that was not enough, the card will also feature a Strap Match and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship being defended.

As stacked as both nights are, Triple H and company officials may want to spice things up even further with some big returns. This article will take a look at a handful of performers who could make their comeback this weekend, including The Rock, an absent female star, and beyond.

Below are four WWE stars who may return on Bash in Berlin weekend.

#4. The Rock could return on WWE SmackDown and unite with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

The Rock is a future WWE Hall of Famer and an icon both in the world of pro wrestling and in the entertainment industry in general. Not only is he a multi-time world champion, but he is one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The People's Champion returned to WWE earlier this year and joined The Bloodline. Following WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss took a break to focus on Hollywood and other commitments. In the time since then, The Bloodline has completely changed.

There is a chance that The Great One could make a shocking return at SmackDown in Berlin to address the new-look Bloodline. In an interesting twist, The Rock could reveal that he was giving Solo Sikoa and his group orders this entire time.

#3. Giovanni Vinci could make his television return on SmackDown

Giovanni Vinci is one of the more underappreciated WWE performers. Not only is he jacked and incredibly strong, but the Italian star is unbelievably agile and can do things men of his size should not be capable of.

Despite having a long history with Imperium, Vinci is now on bad terms with his former stablemates. After losing a tag team match to The New Day back in April 2024, the 34-year-old star was brutally assaulted by Ludwig Kaiser. Instead of scolding the German star, Gunther approved of Kaiser's behavior.

While many people hoped that Vinci would get revenge on his former stablemates, that did not happen and he was drafted to SmackDown. In recent weeks, vignettes have been airing advertising his arrival to the blue brand. He could return tonight, making his in-ring comeback at SmackDown in Berlin.

#2. Alexa Bliss could make her comeback at Bash in Berlin 2024

Alexa Bliss is one of the most accomplished female stars of the modern era. Upon joining the main roster, The Goddess managed to win the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with multiple partners.

Little Miss Bliss has been absent from WWE for around a year and a half now. She revealed that she was pregnant and took time away to have a baby. Now, however, many people believe she could be back sooner rather than later.

There is an expectation among many people that Bliss will return alongside The Wyatt Sicks, but that does not have to be the case. Instead, she could show up at Bash in Berlin 2024 and cost Bianca Belair the Women's Tag Team Championship match. After all, Alexa's last feud before going on a hiatus was with Belair.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez might cost The Terror Twins the victory

Raquel Rodriguez is a multi-time tag team champion and a former NXT Women's Champion. Her most high-profile run was likely her time as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside her friend, Liv Morgan.

Rodriguez has unfortunately been absent from WWE television for over six months now. Her last match was back in February 2024, but footage of the 33-year-old star working out in the ring was recently shared on social media, perhaps indicating a return.

If Raquel does make a comeback, reuniting with Liv Morgan would make a lot of sense. As a result, she could return at Bash in Berlin 2024 and cost Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, collectively known as The Terror Twins, their Mixed Tag Team Match against Liv and Dominik Mysterio. From there, Raquel could even join The Judgment Day.

