Absent stars ready to return? - 4 potential challengers for Kayden Carter and Katana Chance following their massive win on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW featured three massive title matches. Gunther defeated The Miz to retain his coveted Intercontinental Championship. Additionally, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles over The Creed Brothers.

The third bout, however, featured a title change. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defended their Women's Tag Team Titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The partying newcomers shocked the world by pinning the champions on Monday Night RAW.

This win was quite big for Kayden and Katana, as they had been rarely featured in a prominent role on Monday Night RAW following their call-up earlier this year. Now, however, the two are at the very top of their division.

Naturally, fans are now wondering who could be next to challenge the new champions. Assuming Chelsea and Piper don't end up at the front of the line, who could be the duo to try and dethrone Kayden and Katana? In this article, we will look at eight women or four teams who could try to do exactly that.

#4. Tegan Nox and Natalya nearly won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles recently

Tegan Nox and Natalya are two very different WWE performers. Natalya has spent around 15 years in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, while Nox was only re-hired a year ago. The Queen of Harts has had numerous titles while Tegan is yet to win one in the promotion.

Despite their different career trajectories, the pair have recently become a tag team. They have built a fair bit of momentum, too, as they won enough matches to become the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, they lost to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, but they remain a threat.

In big news, Nox and Natalya have a chance to earn a title opportunity on Monday Night RAW Day 1. While anybody can win in the company at any given time, Natalya and Tegan were so close to winning gold, and they still have momentum on their side.

#3. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are also in the number one contenders match at Day 1

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are one of the more unlikely teams in WWE today. Neither woman seems to have much in common except for the fact that they're both butt-kickers who disliked Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus, and other pompous superstars.

The pair have only been together for a few months now, but it is easy to see why they could be successful over Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Shayna brings striking and submission ability, while Stark can offer high-flying action and power.

Just like Natalya and Tegan Nox, Shayna and Zoey have a chance to earn a title opportunity on Monday Night RAW Day 1. While either team could win, Natalya and Tegan could be deflated from their loss and thus be unable to defeat the dominant duo of Baszler and Stark.

#2. The Unholy Union is underutilized

The Unholy Union recently made their main roster debut.

The Unholy Union is an incredibly talented tag team currently on the SmackDown brand. The duo is comprised of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, two skilled competitors from Scotland who started their WWE careers in NXT UK before uniting on NXT after a brief rivalry.

The terrible twosome was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. While their run appeared to be promising at first, they disappeared from television shortly after losing the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in a Unification Match.

While the pair have remained absent, their return could come at any time. The perfect way for the two to return could be for them to target their old NXT rivals, Kayden and Katana. Could the spooky witches win gold yet again?

#1. The Kabuki Warriors are back!

The Kabuki Warriors

Damage CTRL is arguably the most dominant faction in WWE today, right next to The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. It is certainly the most dominant female faction both in and outside of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The group became especially strong with the additions of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Since the pair joined, they have also reunited as a tag team. Now, The Kabuki Warriors are back in WWE and likely want to win championship gold sooner rather than later.

With the Women's Tag Team Titles being available on any brand, Kayden and Katana could battle The Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown. From there, Damage CTRL could potentially end up with even more gold. On the other hand, the young champions could shock the experienced veterans.