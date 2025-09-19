Absent WWE Superstar could finally return at Wrestlepalooza due to one reason

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Sep 19, 2025 15:24 GMT
Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Image source: WWE.com)
Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Image source: WWE.com)

Wrestlepalooza is just a day away, and fans are getting more excited to see what the creative team has in store for them at the show. Given Triple H's reputation for unexpectedly bringing back wrestlers during premium live events, an absent WWE Superstar may finally return tomorrow in Indianapolis for one reason.

Bianca Belair is the star in question. The EST has been sidelined for quite some time due to an injury she sustained during the triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, where she was pinned by SKY.

However, Belair made a brief return at Evolution as the guest referee for the showdown between Naomi and Jade Cargill before going back on hiatus. That said, it now appears that she may finally make her comeback tomorrow at Wrestlepalooza.

Trending

Tiffany Stratton is rumored to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a three-way match at the upcoming PLE in Indianapolis. If this is confirmed on tonight's episode of SmackDown, The EST might return after the potential title bout tomorrow to challenge whoever secures the victory.

If this happens, it will position the 36-year-old into the WWE Women's Championship picture, possibly leading to a title win and helping her regain momentum after facing some setbacks earlier this year.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It depends on whether Tiffany Stratton is fit to compete, as she presumably suffered a concussion during her WWE Women's Championship defense against Jade Cargill on last week's episode of SmackDown. She was supposed to team up with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer to take on Fatal Influence at NXT Homecoming, but the promotion replaced her with Lyra Valkyria, claiming The Buff Barbie was not cleared to perform.

Fans will have to wait and see if Tiffany's title defense at Wrestlepalooza is announced on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Why Bianca Belair's potential return at Wrestlepalooza could be a great decision

With rumors now floating about Bianca Belair's return following her absence over the past few months, WWE's creative team booking her comeback after the potential WWE Women's Championship match at Wrestlepalooza, to challenge her next opponent, would perhaps garner more excitement from the audience and leave them with a moment to remember.

Additionally, this could attract more viewers to the product, as many would be eager to see The EST's return and how it impacts the storyline, similar to how Brock Lesnar's comeback at SummerSlam 2025 created buzz among fans.

The WWE Women's Championship picture on SmackDown has been underwhelming for a while. Fans are divided over the prospect of seeing Jade Cargill dethrone Tiffany Stratton, and if it does happen, The Storm would need high-profile opponents, and Bianca Belair could be the right person for the job. Their history as tag team partners also makes a potential feud between them even more interesting.

That said, it remains to be seen what surprises Triple H has for the WWE Universe tomorrow in Indianapolis.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
