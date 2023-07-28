Absent WWE Superstar should return and join Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL was a menacing force in WWE when the trio was created after last year's SummerSlam. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai tried their best to dominate Monday Night RAW for months but often fell short against stars such as Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

Earlier this year, cracks began to form within Damage CTRL as the trio went on to lose more matches than before. The stable eventually lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lita when Trish Stratus returned to help the duo.

Later, the team accepted Becky's challenge for WrestleMania 39 and ended up losing at the event. There has been tension between Sky and Bayley ever since the team was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, where the former ended up winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

With Dakota Kai out for the rest of the year, it would be best for Damage CTRL to add another member to the stable to once again become dominant. That's why Piper Niven should make her return to WWE and join the heinous stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

Why should Piper Niven return to WWE and join Damage CTRL?

Piper Niven's initial run on WWE's main roster was questionable at best. The old regime immediately changed her name after arriving on Monday Night RAW, and she became Eva Marie's protege, Doudrop. After defeating Marie, she began her singles journey on the brand.

The highlight of her main roster run was her match for the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. After failing to win the title, Doudrop spent months in the 24/7 division before teaming up with Nikki A.S.H.

Now, Damage CTRL has temporarily lost a member as Dakota Kai is out with an injury. It would be best for the stable to add Niven as their fourth member going forward. The former Doudrop clearly possesses the strength to be the powerhouse of the group.

The stable will once again become interesting on the main roster with the addition of Piper Niven. The members of the faction have already expressed their interest in adding Niven to the group. It will be interesting to see if the company actually pulls the trigger and adds another member to the group before it breaks up.

What are your thoughts on Piper Niven possibly joining Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

