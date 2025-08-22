"Accused of being an esc**t" - 3 shocking confessions by WWE star Chelsea Green fans never knew

The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, has been on a roll of success since she returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. She paved her way to the top despite being given a mid-card push and has now become one of the must-see heels in the women's division.The Hot Mess is also known for keeping her persona alive outside of TV. However, this article looks at three confessions made by Chelsea Green, which fans may be unaware of.#3. She was once kicked out of a hotelOver time, the former Women's United States Champion has established herself as one of the most renowned names on the current roster. In 2024, during WrestleMania season, The Hot Mess revealed a shocking incident where she was kicked out of a famous hotel.Green took to her X account to share her experience with fans, explaining that after competing at the Barclays Center after a WWE show, she was kicked out of a reputable hotel after being accused of being an esc**t due to her outfit.&quot;Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an esc**t because of your outfit😵‍💫 Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate WrestleMania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…&quot; she wrote.CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreenLINKMan… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an esc**t because of your outfit😵‍💫 Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza#2. Was forced to kiss on TVSpeaking in an interview with the Green with Envy podcast, Chelsea Green recalled her time on the WWE's Tough Enough show in 2015 before she debuted on NXT in 2018.&quot;I actually had to kiss somebody on-camera that producers chose who that would be and they forced that on me and that was really awkward and really uncomfortable. Me and the guy both hated it. It was not at all cute.&quot; [H/T Wrestling Inc] The Hot Mess revealed that during the show, a producer forced her to kiss someone, and she and the guy involved both disliked it.#1. She wanted to revive a WWE reality showChelsea Green has a cheeky heel character, where she likes to complain and wants her Secret Hervice to do her dirty work for her. However, her persona has been well-received by fans, who love to see the 34-year-old star on television more often.In 2024, The Hot Mess appealed to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to give her a raise, let her face Bayley, get her a new personalized tour bus, and revive the &quot;Total Divas&quot; reality show so that she could finish her story in WWE.&quot;Me waiting for to give me a raise, let me go out there &amp; beat Bayley, make me a personalized tour bus, bring back Total Divas and put me on every poster so I can finish MY story… #JusticeForChelsea,&quot; she wrote.It will be thrilling to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has next for the former WWE US Women's Champion in the coming months.