Ackowledge Roman Reigns, meet his challenger and more - 4 things Cody Rhodes must do on his first night as a SmackDown Superstar 

We are all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, which could mark Cody Rhodes' first official night as the brand's new champion. The American Nightmare quietly handed over the reins of Monday Night RAW to his friend Jey Uso, hinting at being drafted to the blue brand.

Although the official WWE Draft starts next week, we could see Cody's move confirmed on the show. Should that happen, here are a few things involving the newly crowned Universal Heavyweight Champion that should transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight.

#1 Cody Rhodes must acknowledge Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare is hours away from replacing Roman Reigns as the champion of the blue brand. The latter was subjected to his fair share of criticism for not showing up enough, but Reigns' storyline worked wonders for the brand even when he was absent.

Cody Rhodes must use his moment to subtly nod to Roman Reigns' historic championship reign before introducing a new era. The newly crowned Universal Heavyweight Champion could assure fans that he will show up weekly as a sign to do right by the show. This will help credit Roman Reigns' work on SmackDown over the past couple of years while simultaneously establishing the expectations from a new champion.

#2 Avoid crossing paths with The Bloodline

Cody Rhodes' extended rivalry with Roman Reigns means he is no stranger to The Bloodline. However, the heel faction is now caught up in the chaos that Roman Reigns is gone, and Solo Sikoa has declared himself the new Tribal Chief. The latter recruited Tama Tonga to revamp the group, as the duo attacked and abandoned Jimmy Uso.

Solo Sikoa needs Tama Tonga's help to establish himself as a dominant authority figure. The group is too disoriented to make an impact in the world championship. Cody Rhodes must avoid crossing paths with The Bloodline for a while and focus on other competitors. However, if he had to visit a ghost from the past, having him show off his championship in front of a miserable Paul Heyman would be beneficial.

#3 Must engage in a standoff with the winner of AJ Styles vs LA Knight

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will feature AJ Styles and LA Knight in a high-stakes singles bout. The two superstars engaged in a brutal fight at WrestleMania XL, where Knight walked away with the win. Tonight, they have their sights set on becoming the No. 1 contender for the Universal Heavyweight Championship and being Cody Rhodes' first challenger.

Although Knight has momentum and is a clear favorite to win the upcoming match, it would be too naive to count the Phenomenal One, especially when the latter is playing a ruthless heel. The standoff between the winner of this match and Cody Rhodes will account for an epic moment and set the tone for a highly anticipated title match at Backlash next month.

#4 Meet Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton was one of the several superstars who shared a moment with Cody Rhodes when he was celebrating his historic win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The two superstars share a long history dating back to Cody's first run with the promotion.

They are both top babyfaces at the moment and could share a memorable moment backstage. If the creative team wants to capitalize on the moment further, they may have Cody team up with another friend of his, Kevin Owens, and The Viper to take on a heel trio.

