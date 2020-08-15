Adam Cole was WWE NXT Champion for 403 days before losing his title to Keith Lee in a title-for-title match on the second night of the Great American Bash.

Adam Cole recently sat down with an interview with TV Insider earlier this week and spoke about what it felt like to not be NXT Champion anymore, after holding the title for over a year:

It’s really weird. For so long being NXT champion, to this day it’s probably the proudest moment of my career. To be able to say I was the longest-reigning NXT champion. When you look at the past champions, it’s the best of the best. That championship was important and special to me. Transitioning to wondering what I have to do to get back there and being champion. It’s definitely a battle. For so long I would say in interviews I was the best NXT has to offer. With the championship, nobody can argue that. So it’s not the greatest feeling to have right now. I’m still proud of the run I had. It would be cool to be a two-time NXT champion. I want to get back to it.

Adam Cole won the NXT Championship from Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: XXV. After holding onto the title for 403 days, Cole holds the record for the longest reign as NXT Champion.

Adam Cole on which NXT Superstar he has helped behind the scenes

Adam Cole was then asked if there were any NXT Superstars who he had helped behind the scenes. Cole named Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott fka Shane Strickland. Cole said that he had first met Scott when the latter had just started training and it was amazing to see how far he had come as a performer:

To see him grow in NXT has been so amazing. I by no means am his trainer, but I have been there for him and helped him any time he had questions about anything. I think he is so talented and skilled. One of those guys that a year or two from now, you can really see him have stellar match after stellar match with all the top dogs of NXT. People are going to realize even more how talented he really is. I’m excited to see him come into his own and have a real great run.

Adam Cole is currently feuding with Pat McAfee. The two men are set to clash at NXT TakeOver: XXX later this month.