Adam Cole interferes in the WWE NXT main event, attacks Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor again

Adam Cole shockingly betrayed Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor last Sunday at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Tonight, the Undisputed Era, Balor, and the NXT Universe were left questioning The Panama City Playboy's actions.

On tonight's NXT, Cole made his actions clear. He held up the NXT Championship after taking out Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly during their six-man tag team match against Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.

It seems likely that Cole has a problem with O'Reilly's newfound respect for NXT Champion Finn Balor after their two tense battles. Cole obviously wants to recapture the NXT Championship one more time.

Adam Cole intentions made clear on NXT

The show started with both Kyle O'Reilly and Finn Balor both looking for answers from Cole for his actions last Sunday. Instead, they were confronted by Pete Dunne.

As a result, General Manager William Regal scheduled a six-man tag match. Kyle O'Reilly, Finn Balor, and Roderick Strong were to face Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch.

During the main event, Cole showed up when Balor was about to deliver a Coup de Grace. He pushed the NXT Champion onto the referee and inadvertently took him out in the process.

Adam Cole then attacked O'Reilly outside the ring with a pump kick and followed it up by dropping his head on the steel steps. Inside the ring, a miscommunication between Strong and Balor allowed Dunne to capitalize. He hit Balor with the Bitter End and pinned the NXT Champion for the win.

Cole might have to go through his former teammate Kyle O'Reilly before facing Balor for the title. The NXT Universe will have to bide their time a little more as everything falls into place.