Adam Cole makes a shocking revelation about The Undisputed Era's current success in WWE

Adam Cole with the rest of The Undisputed Era (Image Courtesy: The Sportster)

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole recently sat down for an interview with SportBible and during the conversation, the leader of The Undisputed Era revealed that he did not expect his faction to obtain the amount of success they have right now.

Adam Cole on if he thought The Undisputed Era would reach the success they have right now

According to Adam Cole, he initially didn't believe that The Undisputed Era would reach the height of success they are currently on.

Cole did believe in the abilities of his fellow stablemates, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly, however, he certainly didn't think that The Undisputed Era would end up becoming one of the best factions in WWE history. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"So for me, no. I didn't expect it. I'm confident in myself and all of us. I'm very confident in our abilities. I know that if given the chance -- like the chance that we have now -- that we would succeed. But yes, if I'm being totally honest, I did not expect this to turn into one of the... seriously, the best factions in WWE. Like, as far as history, the support and how behind it [the fans are]... towards the beginning to look out in the crowd at a TakeOver and I feel like every other person has an Undisputed Era shirt on. I was like, 'Woah, this is crazy.' So, it's been awesome."

What's next for The Undisputed Era?

The Undisputed Era's current focus in on the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Portland, where Adam Cole will be defending his NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, whereas, O'Reilly and Fish will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle).