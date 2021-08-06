Adam Cole receives contract offer from AEW -Reports

Amidst news of Adam Cole's contract expiring soon, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Cole has been offered a contract by AEW. Meltzer further noted that Adam Cole is also negotiating with WWE, but as of now, Cole has accepted neither offer. This, however, could be subject to change.

Wrestling Inc reported earlier this week that Adam Cole's contract was expiring soon. The 32-year old's deal with WWE will end around SummerSlam and he could be on his way out if he chooses not to re-sign with WWE. Fightful reported that Cole's contract with WWE expired at the start of July following The Great American Bash.

Cole, however, did sign an extension with WWE that keeps him in the promotion until SummerSlam weekend.

Why did Adam Cole sign an extension with WWE?

Cole is currently an integral part of NXT and has been a top attraction of the Black and Gold Brand for almost four years at this point. At the moment, he is involved in a feud with Kyle O'Reilly and WWE seems to be building towards a third match between the two. According to TalkSPORT, Cole wants to wrap up his feud with Kyle O'Reilly and put him over before leaving if he chooses to do so, therefore he signed an extension.

Following the implosion of The Undisputed Era, O'Reilly and Cole first locked horns in the main event of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2. After over 40 minutes of action, O'Reilly picked up the win, marking his first major victory as a singles competitor in NXT.

Their rivalry was far from over. The two crossed paths at NXT TakeOver: In Your House as they fought for the NXT Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match. However, Karrion Kross successfully defended his title in the match.

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly's next singles match came at NXT: The Great American Bash in early July. There, Cole was able to equalize his record and get a win over O'Reilly. Now it seems that they will collide again at NXT TakeOver 36. While the match hasn't been made official yet, it is pretty clear that their feud is heading in that direction.

What do you think is next for Adam Cole? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

