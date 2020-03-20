Adam Cole reflects on surpassing former WWE Universal Champion as the longest reigning NXT Champion

Adam Cole has surpassed a former Universal Champion as the longest-reigning NXT Champion.

Cole took to Twitter in order to reflect on his historic achievement.

Adam Cole

Current NXT Champion Adam Cole has surpassed Finn Balor as the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, as the leader of The Undisputed Era has now held the NXT Title for 293 days and counting.

Now officially recognized as the longest-reigning NXT Champion, Cole took to Twitter in order to reflect on achieving another major accomplishment, as he described how much the NXT Title matters to him.

Adam Cole reflects on becoming the longest-reigning NXT Champion

Since capturing the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: XXV, Adam Cole has defended his NXT Championship against some of the absolute best from the NXT roster. Reflecting on his legendary reign, which is almost on the verge of hitting 300 days, Cole wrote on Twitter that the NXT Title means everything to him and he has shown the world how good he really is.

You can check out Adam Cole's tweet below:

Officially, I stand before you as the LONGEST REIGNING NXT Champion of all time. This championship means everything to me, because it shows the world how good Adam Cole really is. I’ve had quite a few “first evers” in my career. But this? This is #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay #UE pic.twitter.com/5OzhYzUGjT — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 19, 2020

With WrestleMania 36 around the corner, it remains to be seen if WWE will have Adam Cole defend his title at the biggest show of the year. Cole was last seen engaging himself in a feud against The Velveteen Dream on WWE TV and an NXT Championship match between the two could be on the cards once normalcy is restored.