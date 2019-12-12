Adam Cole responds to Finn Balor being crowned the Number 1 contender for his NXT Championship

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 13:37 IST SHARE

NXT Champion, Adam Cole

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT featured a Number 1 contender's triple-threat match for the NXT Championship in the main event. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Finn Balor decked it out in the ring in hopes of becoming the next in line to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole.

After an exhilarating performance, Balor won the match after pinning Keith Lee and now he will face the leader of The Undisputed Era next Wednesday for the coveted title.

WWE caught up with Cole in an exclusive interview and asked for his initial reaction about the news of facing Balor next week.

Adam Cole's response

Adam Cole did not hold back and said that he has been carrying the brand on his back for the past year and in the process has become the greatest NXT Champion of all time. He added that Finn Balor is "in way over his head" and said that although Balor is very talented, he is not on Cole's level.

The Panama City Playboy signed off by saying that he is excited to face Balor.

So, how do I feel? Excited. Thrilled, to once again prove I am what I said I am and that is the best to ever do this. And, that's undisputed.