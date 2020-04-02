Adam Cole reveals which promo inspired him to get into wrestling; Gets praised by WWE Hall of Famer

Adam Cole has revealed which iconic promo prompted him to get into wrestling in the first place.

The reigning NXT Champion ended up receiving huge praise from a WWE Hall of Famer.

Over the past year, NXT Champion, Adam Cole has certainly established his place as one of the hottest and most popular Superstars on the present-day WWE Roster.

However, prior to signing with WWE, Adam Cole also had his struggles on the Independent Circuit before he eventually broke out as a top star in Ring of Honor and then left his legacy in New Japan Pro Wrestling as a member of the Bullet Club, as well.

Cole, in a recent tweet, revealed what prompted him to get into the wrestling business in the first place, rather which iconic WrestleMania promo forced the reigning NXT Champion's hand in the first place, to begin with.

At WrestleMania X7, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock collided in one of the most iconic WWE matches of all time and what to date is considered to be one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history.

In the lead-up to the contest, the match was promoted in an iconic promo featuring both Austin and The Rock's journey to 'Mania X7 with Limp Bizkit's "My Way" providing the background music for the promo.

Cole took to Twitter and noted that it was that promo that initially inspired 'The Panama City Playboy' to get into wrestling in the first place.

The first time I saw this video, I went from being a fan to “I need to be a professional wrestler.” Still gives me goosebumps. @steveaustinBSR @TheRock https://t.co/cSjLNatF51 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) April 1, 2020

The leader of The Undisputed Era also caught the attention of Steve Austin with his tweet, as the 'Texas Rattlesnake' praised Cole for his performances in WWE so far and told him to keep up his work rate.

Yeah, and your doing pretty damn good for yourself. Keep it up. #prowrestling — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 1, 2020

What's next for Adam Cole?

Adam Cole is currently involved in a feud with The Velveteen Dream on NXT and with NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay being canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world, it remains to be seen what Triple H and co. has in store for the Black and Gold brand moving forwards.