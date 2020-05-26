WWE

Adam Cole's contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire soon. WrestlingNews.co report that his current deal with the company will expire sometime in August or early September.

The current NXT Champion is also being linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling by WrestlingNews. They report that he attended a couple of AEW parties recently, including the Memorial Day party in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday.

Adam Cole was also reportedly at the AEW New Year's party earlier this year. His girlfriend, Britt Baker currently works with the 1-year-old promotion and they have been at each others pay-per-view shows.

Baker hinted recently that Cole could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling as well. On last week's episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, she said:

“It’s all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again.”

Adam Cole in WWE

Adam Cole joined WWE in 2010 and moved to NXT in 2017. He has been with the black and gold brand ever since and is currently the NXT Champion.

Moreover, he is the longest reigning champion in the black and gold brand and has held the title for over 350 days! He defeated Johnny Gargano for the title at TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

He completes one year as the champion on Monday and WWE would be looking to celebrate it with a fresh contract.

Cole is also the leader of Undisputed Era and would be a huge loss for WWE if he jumps ship. He has been the face of NXT for a year now and has consistently performing well.