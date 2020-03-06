Adam Cole sends a warning to The Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole

The last episode of WWE NXT witnessed The Velveteen Dream getting his hands on NXT Champion Adam Cole inside a steel cage after surprisingly shoving his opponent Roderick Strong out of the cage door to award him with the victory. The show ended with Dream bashing all four members of The Undisputed Era with a kendo stick and lastly posing with the NXT title.

Cole who was admittedly furious over The Velveteen Dream's actions later took to Twitter to issue a warning to him.

What did Adam Cole say?

In his tweet, Cole stated that Dream might have gotten the better of him by locking him inside a cage but if he ever tries to put his hands on Cole's 'property', i.e. the NXT Championship in the future, The Undisputed Era will have more than just a 'problem' with him.

Cole further warned The Vainglorious One to quit pursuing for the NXT Championship because otherwise there will be repercussions which Dream won't like.

It’s one thing to lock me in a cage. Congrats, good on you...but if you ever put your hands on my property again, we will have more than just a “problem” with you. You better quit while you’re ahead...you won’t like the result I promise. @WWENXT — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 5, 2020

Cole has been a dominant NXT Champion on WWE's Black and Gold brand and has till now successfully put down all his opponents. Dream got very close to winning the NXT Championship when he took on the then champion Tommaso Ciampa for the title at NXT TakeOver: WarGames II.

Now, that Ciampa is embroiled in a feud with Johnny Gargano once again, it looks like Dream will be looking to dethrone Cole as the NXT Champion. It remains to be seen if they will face each other for the title at TakeOver: Tampa Bay.