Adam Pearce to add special guest referee to Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Becky Lynch will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam. This is a match that will be contested under &quot;No Disqualification&quot; &amp; &quot;No Countout&quot; stipulations, as this rivalry has reached a boiling point. A regular referee might struggle to control such a chaotic environment, especially with the personal animosity involved.Therefore, Adam Pearce could assign a special guest referee to this high-profile match at SummerSlam. It could be none other than Bayley. The Role Model has been a crucial part of this storyline since WrestleMania 41. Although she failed to earn a shot at the coveted title, the multi-time women's champion still has unfinished business with both Valkyria and Lynch.Appointing Bayley as referee could be Pearce's way of giving her a role in the storyline while keeping her out of the match. WWE has a history of using special guest referees to enhance high-stakes matches, especially at major events like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. The Role Model's involvement in the Women's Intercontinental Title match would add star power to it.She could attempt to officiate fairly but struggle with her personal grudges against both superstars. Her history with Becky Lynch (who attacked her) and Lyra Valkyria (who defeated her for the title shot) might lead to moments of hesitation or subtle bias during the match. This could add an element of intrigue to this bout, which could lead to a chaotic finish.Bayley is one of the biggest stars in the women's division, and leaving her off the card for what is set to be WWE's biggest SummerSlam would be a huge blunder. Therefore, making her a Special Guest Referee would be a perfect way to feature her at the annual spectacle. However, the above-mentioned angle is purely speculative as of now.Bayley to turn heel during the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria match at WWE SummerSlam?Ever since Bayley failed to punch her ticket for The Biggest Party of the Summer, she has undergone a significant change in her demeanor. The 36-year-old looked quite frustrated on RAW, even though she tried to keep her emotions contained. Since then, rumors have been swirling that The Role Model could turn heel.There is a strong possibility of it happening at SummerSlam next month. Regardless of whether she officiates the Women's Intercontinental Title match or not, Bayley could play a key role in its outcome at the spectacle. She could cost Lyra Valkyria the coveted title, officially turning heel in the process.A major reason why it could happen is that the wounds of her defeat against Valkyria could still be hurting within her. Hence, she has every reason to cost the 28-year-old the match. Speculation also suggests that the former Damage CTRL member could join forces with Becky Lynch to turn heel.A change in character will give Bayley a fresh start after SummerSlam, as it could rejuvenate her character. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. Whether she turns heel or not remains to be seen.