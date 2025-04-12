Adam Pearce to add a stipulation to another WrestleMania 41 match on WWE RAW this Monday? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 12, 2025 06:18 GMT
WrestleMania 41 is a week away, and Adam Pearce has been busy. As RAW General Manager, Pearce will be ironing out the final details before The Show of Shows. With that in mind, could he add a stipulation to another Mania match this Monday on RAW?

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes. Last week, Adam Pearce decided to turn the Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship into a Fatal Four-Way by including Dominik Mysterio. This week, he could introduce a new stipulation called Viking Rules to the match between The New Day and The War Raiders.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are all set to challenge the duo of Erik and Ivar on The Grandest Stage of Them All. They got one win over them last Monday, although it was by DQ. Looking to avoid a repeat of this at WrestleMania 41, Adam Pearce could impose a Viking Rules stipulation, which would essentially be a No DQ and "anything goes" match.

The War Raiders will surely have no complaints, especially considering what The New Day did to them after the match. That being said, this is nothing more than mere speculation.

Adam Pearce's announcement greatly pleased Kofi Kingston

Regardless of whether a stipulation is added or not, the match between The War Raiders and The New Day will go down at WrestleMania 41. Adam Pearce himself made it official with a brief video on his social media.

As expected, many reacted to the announcement, including Kofi Kingston. The former WWE Champion was pleased to learn that he would feature at The Show of Shows and shared his excitement by responding to Pearce's post.

Of course, given that he is embracing his dark side now, Kingston's response was a bit sarcastic. He shared a GIF of LeBron James saying, "It's about damn time," and echoed those words in his caption.

WrestleMania 41 provides New Day with a chance to further its legacy as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. However, will they be able to secure the World Tag Team Title against The War Raiders? Only time will tell.

