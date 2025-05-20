Adam Pearce to add veteran WWE Superstar to Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria II? Potential Intercontinental Title scenario explored

WWE Monday Night RAW featured some Money in the Bank qualifying matches. One bout that had a lot of interest going in was between Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Roxanne Perez, as it was difficult to predict the winner.

The match was highly competitive, but in the end, Roxanne won by nailing Natalya with the Pop Rox. It wasn't without controversy, however. As a result of the chaos, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could include Natalya in an upcoming WWE Women's Intercontinental Title match as a makegood of sorts.

Lyra Valkyria made her return for the first time since Backlash and attacked Becky Lynch, who had abused the Irish star after their PLE match. In doing so, though, the Women's Intercontinental Champion may have inadvertently cost Natalya a win.

Nattie was about to lock in the sharpshooter on Becky after The Man and the "bird lady" brawled. Lyra, still frustrated with Lynch, grabbed Becky and pulled her out of the ring. This both served as a distraction to The Queen of Harts and prevented her from potentially making The Man tap out.

Lyra didn't intend to do anything to hurt Natalya, but ultimately, an argument could be made that she did. As a result, Adam might make Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria II, which is all but guaranteed at this point, a Triple Threat Match. Natalya deserves something after being ripped off.

Roxanne Perez was the ultimate winner from WWE RAW's chaos

Out of everybody involved in the Triple Threat Match in some form, Lyra Valkyria included, it is safe to say that Roxanne Perez is the big winner. Obviously, she won the bout, but her victory means more than that.

With her victory over Becky Lynch and Natalya, two absolute legends and former world champions, Roxanne moves forward to her biggest challenge yet. She will now partake in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

To say this is huge would be a massive understatement. Roxanne has already been in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but those opportunities, as impressive as they are, can't compare to a Money in the Bank win.

While winning either of those bouts would have earned Roxanne a title match at WrestleMania, winning the briefcase means she gets a WWE championship opportunity whenever she wants. That could be at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, or even when a champion can barely stand. A win at Money in the Bank almost guarantees that Roxanne becomes world champion.

