Adam Pearce to announce major Iron Man match for SummerSlam on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

The upcoming episode of RAW will be the penultimate episode of the show for SummerSlam 2025. Therefore, Adam Pearce is expected to make some major announcements on the show. With only two weeks left for the spectacle, he could add some big matches to the card to give the storylines and feuds a direction ahead of the annual extravaganza.Pearce could make a massive Iron Man Match official between Sheamus and Rusev for SummerSlam 2025. The two superstars have been involved in a heated rivalry on RAW for the past few weeks. They are slated to face each other tonight, but this match may end in a disqualification. It could eventually lead to a stipulation match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Iron Man matches are typically reserved for superstars who are known for delivering high-quality and classic wrestling matches. Both Sheamus and Rusev, the two wrestling powerhouses, are known for their sheer physicality and hard-hitting wrestling styles. They delivered an old-school classic wrestling match the last time they clashed in the ring.Sheamus' Celtic brawling versus Rusev's Eastern European strongman approach could easily sustain a 30-minute Iron Man match, giving fans some jaw-dropping moments. Over the years, SummerSlam has witnessed several iconic matches. Therefore, an Iron Man match between the two superstars would fit the event's reputation for delivering blockbuster showdowns.A match of this magnitude would put both superstars in the spotlight, elevating their rivalry to new heights. Besides, the rarity of Iron Man matches in WWE would make it a special attraction, drawing more eyeballs towards it. However, this is currently a speculation, and it remains to be seen how things develop between Sheamus and Rusev.Adam Pearce to make another SummerSlam match official on RAW?SummerSlam will be a two-night event this year, which will allow several superstars to be in the spotlight. Well, this will also help WWE put more matches on the card on both nights. That said, Adam Pearce could make another championship match official tonight for the spectacle.Finn Balor and JD McDonagh might defend the World Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Ever since winning the gold, The Judgment Day duo has barely defended them. However, they will finally find their new challengers on tonight's episode of RAW.A Number One Contenders match is scheduled to take place on the show between LWO, American Made, and The New Day. The winner will earn a shot at the World Tag Team Championship. Therefore, Pearce could officially add that match to the card for SummerSlam 2025.This will allow Balor and McDonagh to be part of the grand spectacle, putting The Judgment Day in the spotlight. However, this is currently speculation, and it remains to be seen how things shape up.