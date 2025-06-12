Adam Pearce to announce shocking RAW signing and stun The New Day? Potential title change analyzed

The New Day has been dodging questions about defending its World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW. General manager Adam Pearce may find a way to stun Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, but it will need some maneuvering involving SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis.

Since winning the World Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41, The New Day has only defended it once. The duo defeated The Viking Raiders and The Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat tag team match on the May 26th edition of RAW.

Unlike SmackDown, the red brand has a lot of work to do in terms of its tag team division. They lack an additional babyface team, which points to Adam Pearce potentially making a move to solve the problem. One potential move is trading for Rey Fenix and reuniting him with Penta.

The Lucha Bros. are one of the best tag teams of their generation. With Penta and Fenix's singles runs currently stagnant, it might be best to pair them for now and let them revitalize RAW's tag team division.

With the way The New Day has been acting, fans need an over tag team they want to cheer on to beat Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Fenix and Penta are certainly over as individual WWE Superstars, but they could become one of the best duos on the main roster.

The depth of WWE's roster makes it tough for everyone to be in the main event scene regularly. The brothers are at the peak of their careers, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to give them some gold before giving them pushes as singles stars later on, even against each other in a different story.

The New Day mocks Jey Uso after losing the World Heavyweight Championship

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are big-time haters, given how they openly mocked Jey Uso following RAW last Monday. Main Event Jey failed to defend the World Heavyweight Championship, losing to Gunther in an all-out, hard-hitting match.

After multiple attempts, The Ring General was able to put away The Yeet Master with a Sleeper Hold. Jey's title reign ended in just 51 days, and The New Day celebrated like they won.

It will be interesting to see if Triple H has plans to revamp the RAW tag team division, especially with the way he has handled SmackDown's.

