Adam Pearce to ban former Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley to be replaced on RAW? - 4 Ways Mami could be punished by WWE following her actions

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley created chaos tonight on Monday Night RAW. It was during the contract signing segment between the current Women's World Champion IYO SKY and Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce was conducting the segment, but The Eradicator came out to disrupt the proceedings.

She not only prevented the two from signing the contracts, but Rhea attacked both SKY and Bianca. She executed a powerbomb on a Damage CTRL member and dropped her on Bianca on top of the table. Rhea later signed the contract and walked away with it. Adam Pearce chased Ripley backstage.

He told her that it was childlike behavior and that her signing the contract made no sense as she was no longer the challenger to IYO SKY's title. However, the Eradicator persisted, and soon, IYO SKY and Bianca were there once again, trying to get their hands on Rhea Ripley. Mami's actions on the show might not go down well with Adam Pearce, and he might request Triple H to take action against the 28-year-old superstar.

On that note, let's look at four ways Adam Pearce can punish Rhea Ripley on RAW.

#4. Move her to SmackDown in exchange for Bianca Belair

Adam Pearce might ask Triple H to move Rhea Ripley to Friday Night SmackDown in exchange for Bianca Belair. Since The EST of WWE doesn't have any rivalry on the blue brand, she can easily move to Monday Night RAW and lock horns with IYO SKY and the rest of the superstars. Similarly, Rhea Ripley can move to SmackDown.

#3. Put her in a 2-on-1 handicap match

Adam Pearce can also punish Rhea Ripley by allowing both SKY and Bianca to get their hands on her. Next week on WWE RAW, Pearce can book a 2-on-1 handicap match on RAW. He might also put a condition in front of the Eradicator, saying that if she loses, she stands no chance for a match at Mania, and this shall also be the end of her claim for the Women's World Championship.

#2. Banned from appearing on WWE Monday Night RAW until WrestleMania 41

Pearce can also ban Rhea from appearing on WWE RAW henceforth until WrestleMania 41. Since The Eradicator is turning out to be more problematic for Pearce and handling her is getting difficult, the GM can temporarily ban her until after The Show of Shows.

#1. Indefinite suspension from RAW

Since Pearce and Rhea Ripley had a heated exchange on RAW tonight, Adam Pearce can also put an indefinite ban on The Eradicator. It was the second consecutive week that Mami had disrupted a segment between IYO SKY and Bianca on RAW. Therefore, out of frustration, Pearce can kick The Nightmare off the show.

Since Rhea Ripley is not featured in any other match at WrestleMania 41, it remains to be seen how WWE books her for the grand event. Will it be a triple-threat contest at Mania, with Rhea being inserted in the match between SKY and Bianca? Only time will tell.

