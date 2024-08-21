Adam Pearce to ban former WWE champion's iconic finishing move for being too dangerous? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce has been RAW's general manager for quite some time now. However, the last few weeks have been no less than nightmares for him, as several things have gone out of his hands. A former WWE champion has been making Pearce's life miserable on RAW lately, causing chaos. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion's unbridled fury has left a trail of destruction on the red brand, with Seth Rollins, R-Truth, and The Miz falling victim to his carnage. Although Adam Pearce has been trying to prevent his onslaught, the intensity of Reed's destruction has been unhinged. Hence, the RAW general manager might be compelled to ban his iconic finisher, Tsunami.

The possibility of it happening is good, as the maneuver has become an instrument of destruction for Bronson Reed. Several superstars have fallen prey to the Tsunami in recent weeks, as Reed has been using it as a vicious weapon to cause destruction and wreak havoc on his victims. His recent antics have transformed RAW into a warzone, leaving Pearce's authority in tatters.

By stripping The Auszilla of his most potent weapon, the RAW general manager might prevent Bronson Reed's carnage to some extent. He could find a way to restore authority and order on Monday Night RAW amid the ongoing bedlam. Moreover, Adam Pearce could take punitive measures against Reed in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see whether Pearce bans the devasting finisher, which has become the cause of destruction, or if Bronson Reed continues to prey upon others with his vicious weapon, the Tsunami.

Adam Pearce may have found a perfect match for Bronson Reed

For the last few weeks, Bronson Reed has been on a rampage, as he is wreaking havoc week after week to make a statement to the RAW general manager. His malevolent presence has become a thorn in Adam Pearce's side as the latter's authority has been consistently challenged.

However, it appears that Pearce has finally found a match for Reed's relentless ferocity and humongous strength. This week on Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman made a shocking return and confronted the 35-year-old star, thus preventing the latter from causing further chaos.

There's a good possibility that Adam Pearce may have brought back The Monster Among Men to deal with Bronson Reed and the ongoing pandemonium on the red brand. The RAW general manager could finally provide Reed with an opponent who could match his strength and physicality.

The WWE Universe will witness a colossal clash between the two behemoths on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see how things shape up on the red brand following Braun Strowman's triumphant return.

