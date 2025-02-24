Adam Pearce to ban Judgment Day member; two major stars removed from television? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on this week's episode

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is set to have a particularly busy schedule tonight on the red brand show. This evening marks the go-home episode of the Monday night show leading up to the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

With several significant matches announced on the Chamber card, the final RAW before the Toronto PLE promises plenty. Pearce may make a few announcements and take actions that could have major implications for the upcoming episode on The Road to 'Mania.

Here are some announcements General Manager Adam Pearce might make on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW:

#4. Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside for the women's tag title match

Since losing her WWE Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley earlier this year, Liv Morgan has embarked on a new journey with her best friend Raquel Rodriguez in the women’s tag team division.

Liv and Raquel are poised to clash with the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Given Judgment Day’s tumultuous history of interference in matches, Adam Pearce could prohibit Dominik Mysterio from ringside during the title bout to ensure a fair fight.

#3. Adam Pearce might grant Jey Uso and Gunther a break for a week

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso chose to confront the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General has promised to make the weeks leading to 'Mania hell for Uso if he so chooses.

With every passing week, the bad blood between Main Event Jey and the Imperium leader is intensifying, and their feud has already reached a boiling point where both superstars can’t help but lash out at one another.

Amid their escalating animosity, Adam Pearce could grant both stars a week off to maintain balance and mitigate the risk of injury leading up to their major match at The Show of Shows.

#2. WWE World Tag Team Title match for next week

Tonight on RAW, fans will witness the WWE Women’s Tag Title match featuring Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against Bianca Belair and Naomi. Following the women’s tag title bout, General Manager Adam Pearce could officially announce a World Tag Team Championship match.

Pearce might reveal that the reigning World Tag Team champions, the War Raiders, will defend their titles in a Triple Threat tag match against the challengers, the Creeds, and the New Day.

#1. Bron Breakker may defend his IC Championship

WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has immense potential, which the Stamford-based promotion acknowledges as the reason for his significant push in the company. Despite his considerable talent, the creative team hasn’t provided him with the necessary TV time to make his reign as IC Champion iconic.

However, that may soon change, as Adam Pearce could announce that Bron Breakker will defend his IC Title against AJ Styles on the upcoming episode of the red brand's show. Since AJ’s return to television, seeds have been planted for a Breakker vs. Styles showdown.

