Adam Pearce to ban Liv Morgan due to major reason; huge Roman Reigns announcement? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can do on tonight's episode

WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away, and WWE Superstars are advancing their respective feuds on the Road to 'Mania. Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will be the last episode of the red brand on the company’s current European Tour. Things are bound to get interesting. Adam Pearce is the man who keeps everything under control on the flagship show.

It appears General Manager Adam Pearce will have an incredibly packed day with a lot that could happen. However, Pearce might also make some announcements on the red brand.

In this article, we will look at four potential announcements that General Manager Adam Pearce could make on RAW this week.

#4. Rhea Ripley gets added to the WrestleMania 41 match

The Nightmare is all set to lock horns with IYO SKY on tonight’s WWE RAW, with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. The tension between Belair and Ripley has reached its boiling point, as Ripley has been blaming The EST of WWE for costing her the championship during her title match against SKY after Elimination Chamber.

Many feel the animosity between Belair and Ripley could play a vital role in shaping the outcome of tonight’s title match. Multiple theories suggest the former RAW Women’s champion might cost Rhea Ripley her bout once again.

If Mami loses another match because of Bianca, Adam Pearce might add her to the WrestleMania 41 match against Belair and SKY, making it a Triple Threat title bout.

#3. Adam Pearce could ban Liv and Raquel

The Judgment Day faction has an important match on Monday Night RAW, as Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor are set to face the team of WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Penta in a Tag Team affair.

The heel faction is known for stealing the win after interfering in each other's important matches, and General Manager Adam Pearce is well aware of this fact. For a fair contest and to avoid chaos, Pearce might ban Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from appearing during Judgment Day’s tag team bout.

#2. The General Manager could make an announcement related to Roman Reigns

Last week on SmackDown, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns signed a contract for their high-stakes Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. Their match will close the night one, which was also revealed on the blue brand.

Pearce might make a massive announcement regarding Reigns on the red brand and could reveal that the OTC will appear on Monday Night RAW next week to confront CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

#1. AJ Styles vs Logan Paul might get announced for WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul has turned out to be a massive celebrity superstar who garners attention to the product whenever he enters the squared circle. WWE often books Paul in major bouts at grand premium live events.

The former United States Champion got into a brawl with AJ Styles during his last appearance on RAW. The Maverick is on a streak of competing at three WrestleManias in a row. He has competed consecutively on three The Grandest Stage of Them All. Paul might face Styles this year, and GM Adam Pearce could officially announce the bout.

