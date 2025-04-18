Adam Pearce to ban major WWE star from WrestleMania following recent RAW attack? Exploring potential swerve

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has had a few issues over the past few weeks when it comes to controlling some of his biggest stars on the red brand.

Of course, The Judgment Day has been the hardest to control, and now that Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are part of the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match for WrestleMania 41, they could be hoping for interference from their stable.

The duo already has an advantage, and after last week's attack, Pearce could decide that it works better for everyone for group member Carlito to be banned from the show.

Carlito is the only member of the group who isn't scheduled to wrestle, and after the Spear that he was hit by Bron Breakker a few weeks ago on RAW, he has a legit reason to go after Breakker again.

Carlito is already in Vegas for WrestleMania 41, but it's likely that he does something last minute for either Triple H or Adam Pearce to get involved, and it could be decided as late as the kickoff show.

Carlito could tilt the scales in favor of The Judgment Day even further. That would be unfair for Penta and Bron Breakker, who are already against the odds with two members of the faction in a match where it's every man for himself.

Adam Pearce needs to find a way to make the match fair

Adam Pearce knows that there will be interference in the match if he doesn't do something because The Judgment Day likes to use the numbers game. If Balor and Mysterio are on the same page, then they have their own advantage. It will be interesting to see what happens here.

Mysterio and Balor have teased having some issues between them in recent weeks. If it comes down to the wire in the match, then it will be interesting to see if one of them allows the other to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship or if they decide to fight among themselves.

