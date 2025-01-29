Adam Pearce to ban WWE Superstar from Royal Rumble match following his actions on RAW? Potential punishment explored

WWE Royal Rumble is around the corner and the excitement among fans for the premium live event has been at an all-time high. The traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches are stacked with some of the biggest names in the industry, with multiple spots still open to add the element of surprise.

While this has never been done before, there seems a chance that the General Manager of RAW, Adam Pearce, could ban Dominik Mysterio from ringside during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The former tag team champion has been aligned with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for months now and has not left an opportunity to help his girlfriend in some way or the other to win her matches.

There have been some issues between both Morgan and Mysterio over the past few weeks, and to make up to his girlfriend, the latter interfered in the tag team match featuring Morgan on RAW this week as well. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated the Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi, thanks to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

This could very well be the case in the Women's Royal Rumble Match as well. Liv Morgan has already declared her name for the match, and to help her win, Dominik might be present at ringside, trying to get involved in the match.

With Royal Rumble being one of the most important matches for every superstar on the roster, Adam Pearce wouldn't want any unfair practices to steal a deserving candidate's WrestleMania dreams. To avoid this, the RAW GM might announce that the former tag team champion would be barred from ringside throughout the match, which could add some heat between the couple.

(Please keep in mind that this is speculative and not confirmed information)

What else has been planned for WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Apart from the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches, WWE has confirmed two massive title matches for the annual PLE. DIY will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship in a two out of three falls match against the Motor City Machine Guns.

On the other hand, the WWE Universe's anticipation is at its peak as Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match, against one of the fiercest versions of Kevin Owens.

Time will tell what else the Stamford-based company has in store for the premium live event.

