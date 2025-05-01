Adam Pearce to fire former World Heavyweight Champion from WWE at Backlash this year? Exploring the potential

WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce could fire a former World Heavyweight Champion at Backlash this year. The name being discussed is Gunther.

Ad

Last week on Monday Night RAW, The Ring General attempted to attack Michael Cole before putting Pat McAfee to sleep. Hence, the Austrian superstar was suspended and missed this week's show. Meanwhile, McAfee requested Nick Aldis lift the Imperium leader's suspension and let them fight. However, Aldis booked them in a singles match at Backlash.

Ad

Trending

Gunther is a ruthless performer, and he could try to end the NFL veteran's in-ring career at Backlash. The Ring General might break the rules and destroy the WWE commentator, forcing Adam Pearce to fire him from WWE as part of the storyline.

The Ring General is an important asset to the company, but he has been wreaking havoc since shockingly losing the World Heavyweight Title to Jey Uso at WrestleMania. Therefore, Pearce might have no choice but to fire him from the promotion. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

WWE Superstar Gunther reveals how long he plans to wrestle

Gunther joined the Stamford-based company in 2019 and has taken the company by storm since then. While he has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for six years, he has been a professional wrestler for two decades.

The Ring General is currently 37 and at the peak of his career. However, he cannot be an active in-ring competitor forever. In a chat with Ariel Helwani, the RAW Superstar was asked about the time frame for his in-ring retirement. Gunther said his retirement plans depended on how his body felt, and nothing was etched in stone.

Ad

"Depends [on] how [the body is feeling] and how I look like when [I am] 50 years old. We will see. It’s like there’s nothing set in stone. The business is changing so much, too. Like our schedule got so much better, and also WWE is in such a great spot now. We have so many guys that are over, as they say that are just super popular. While before it was more structured. There’s like one or maybe two top top guys, and everything is catered towards them.”

Ad

The Austrian star will now aim to defeat Pat McAfee at Backlash and bounce back from his loss at WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More