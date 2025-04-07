Adam Pearce to fire major star due to recent actions; end of The Judgment Day? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

Tonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW will be fascinating as superstars advance their respective WrestleMania 41 feuds. General Manager Adam Pearce is the man responsible for keeping things under control on the red brand.

Things are bound to get interesting, and Pearce might have a packed day at the office. The RAW General Manager might make some announcements with significant future implications.

This article explores the realm of possibilities and predicts four things Adam Pearce may do on the red brand.

#4. Adam Pearce might give Rhea Ripley her WWE WrestleMania 41 match

The WWE Women’s World Championship storyline revolves around Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley. Last week on the red brand, Ripley locked horns with SKY to try and regain her title. However, the Nightmare was unable to capture the title due to the special guest referee. Belair ended the bout via double disqualification.

Ripley might again blame the EST of WWE for losing her chance of getting her championship back. Seeing the growing tension between Rhea and Bianca, Adam Pearce could insert Mami into the Women’s World Title bout, making it a Triple Threat contest.

#3. Gunther might get fined for hurting Jimmy Uso

Last week on Monday Night RAW, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther clashed against his WrestleMania 41 opponent, Jey Uso’s twin brother and former Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

The Ring General brutally punished Big Jim for disrespecting him and slapping him the week prior, and attacked Jimmy until he was all bloodied while he handcuffed The Yeet Master to the ring rope.

General Manager Adam Pearce could kick off tonight’s edition of RAW and call out Gunther for risking Jimmy Uso’s well-being and might impose a big fine on the champion.

#2. Adam Pearce might fire Chad Gable for lying

Last week, during a backstage segment, Gable told Pearce he was unable to compete in his hometown due to illness. However, his alleged alter ego, El Grande Americano, will be competing on the red brand against a mystery opponent.

The General Manager might put Chad in a tough spot when he reveals that El Grande Americano will be facing Gable and calls him out to compete, which ultimately leads to busting his lie, creating an interesting angle on the red brand.

In frustration for lying, Pearce might fire Chad Gable from the red brand. Then, he could start appearing with the mask, crafting a perfect storyline on RAW.

#1. The end of the Judgment Day faction

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have seemingly put all issues aside. However, tonight on WWE RAW, things might get tangled again and lay the foundation towards the end of the Judgment Day stable.

Balor and Mysterio are currently involved in the IC Title storyline, where Finn aims to bring gold to the family. Meanwhile, “Dirty” Dom is focused on helping his buddy capture gold. The 28-year-old superstar will be competing in a match against Penta.

If Dominik Mysterio manages to defeat Penta on RAW, Adam Pearce might insert him into the WWE IC Title match, creating confusion within Judgment Day. This might lead to the break-up of the heel group, as they have been hanging on a thin thread for a while.

