Adam Pearce to be forced to ban popular WWE stars from Bash in Berlin following brutal RAW attack? Exploring potential punishment

WWE takes over Germany next weekend for their Bash in Berlin event in what will be the historic first-ever premium live event in the country. It appears that the PLE will feature a small card that will highlight several high-profile matches.

One of these matches will see Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match, but if this were to be a fair match, then The Judgment Day needs to be banned from ringside.

Last week on WWE RAW, the group attacked Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and sent a message, but at the same time, it was a five-on-two assault that could happen all over again at Bash in Berlin.

Adam Pearce knows that he needs to maintain some order and since the match has rules, there needs to be something stopping The Judgment Day from interfering in the bout to send another message to their former stable mates.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are now seen as faces and Adam Pearce needs to step in to help them even the odds, otherwise, this match could just become another brawl between the former teammates.

Could Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have a plan of their own at WWE Bash in Berlin?

Ripley and Priest have many enemies in WWE but they also have several friends among the talent in the roster and it's likely that they are aware that they are going to be up against it when they walk into Bash in Berlin.

There is a chance that they already have a plan to bring in a new member to their group, with rumors suggesting that it could be someone like CM Punk since they have recently been spotted with the former world champion.

That being said, there are a number of stars who could step up to help Priest and Ripley in the same way that they once joined The Judgment Day to align with Edge.

