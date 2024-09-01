Adam Pearce to be forced to punish Rhea Ripley for breaking major WWE rule? Exploring potential scenario

Rhea Ripley was able to pin Liv Morgan at WWE Bash in Berlin and give her team the win following a RipTide. This came after she had already assaulted Dominik Mysterio and fought off The Judgment Day as they attempted to interfere.

The Mixed Tag Team Match had the rule that men could fight men and women could fight women. However, Ripley took it upon herself to attack Dominik Mysterio, even though it was against the playbook and the referee tried to tell her to stop.

Ripley wasn't disqualified for the assault on Mysterio, but her win seemingly puts her back in the Women's World Championship picture. She could potentially be handed a rematch against Liv Morgan at Bad Blood 2024, but Triple H could step in and let Adam Pearce make it clear that she won't be getting her match as a punishment for breaking the rules in Berlin.

The title picture has revolved around Morgan and Ripley for several months and it's finally time for some new blood, and an announcement from Pearce could set up a Battle Royal to even a tournament to decide her next challenger instead.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest dominated at Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest dished it out against The Judgment Day at Bash in Berlin, but they could still have major issues with their former stable mates since Priest had yet to exact revenge on Finn Balor.

It was Balor who cost The Archer of Infamy his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, but Priest has been thrust into a story with Rhea Ripley where Dominik Mysterio has been his target instead.

Since CM Punk is going after Gunther, it seems that Priest will now have the time to settle his issues with Finn Balor, who interrupted the match at Bash in Berlin but was quickly taken down by The Terron Twin, and unable to affect the outcome.

