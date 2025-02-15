Adam Pearce to be forced to suspend two Judgment Day members on Nick Aldis’ orders? Potential WWE move explored

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured General Manager Nick Aldis finally revealing intriguing insights about Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker(s). The Storm hasn't been seen on television since the November 22, 2024, edition of the blue brand, where she was attacked backstage by an anonymous assailant.

Following the attack, the Stamford-based promotion provided a health update, revealing that the former AEW star would be sidelined for an indefinite period due to serious injuries. Since then, her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, has been pressuring WWE to investigate who took her partner out.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis showcased footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who were seen leaving, which shifted the focus onto The Judgment Day members as potential mystery attackers.

Following this revelation, General Manager Aldis could compel RAW GM Adam Pearce to suspend their two top stars - Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez - for injuring Jade Cargill and jeopardizing their Women’s WarGames match.

This move might also set the stage for a tag team showdown between Morgan and Rodriguez versus Bianca Belair and Naomi, with WWE WrestleMania 41 approaching.

It could also pave the way for Cargill’s return, as there have been reports that the former TBS Champion is back at the training center and likely preparing for her comeback.

That said, the proposed angle is hypothetical at this point. Fans will need to tune in to see how Cargill’s storyline unfolds in the coming weeks.

Former WWE employee comments on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair’s real-life bond

While speaking on the Coach and Bro Show on Backstage Pass, former World Wrestling Entertainment employee Jonathan Coachman discussed the real-life relationship between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

The former WWE announcer revealed he had heard that they did not get along behind the scenes.

"I've also heard that she [Jade Cargill] and Bianca Belair do not get along at all. It's from reliable sources. They don't get along. Now you have two spectacular-looking women in Bianca and Jade. You can't look any better than they do. But Bianca's already been in the main event, so you're asking her to give somebody the rub. Of course, she's going to be upset. She makes her own gear, and Jade doesn't make her own gear. Do you see how that could lead to something?" Coachman said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Jade Cargill in the coming months and whether Liv and Raquel are indeed the mystery attackers.

