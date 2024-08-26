Adam Pearce to get attacked by former WWE champion on RAW this week; written off as GM? Exploring possible twist

Adam Pearce is currently serving as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW. However, the past few weeks have not been favorable during his tenure due to the destruction caused by Bronson Reed on the red brand.

Big Bronson Reed has already targeted names like The Miz, R-Truth, and Seth Rollins, making him even more dangerous. In response, Adam Pearce has been attempting to curb the Tsunami’s rampage by imposing fines and bringing in officials to stop his actions. Frustrated by these obstacles, Bronson Reed might finally snap and take matters into his own hands against Adam Pearce.

For those unaware, Reed is set to face Braun Strowman on tonight's episode of RAW. This match was announced last week when the Monster Among Monsters confronted Bronson and stopped him in his tracks. However, Reed has consistently launched brutal post-match assaults on his opponents, so if he dominates Strowman tonight, he may follow the same pattern.

If Adam Pearce tries to interrupt the match again, Bronson Reed might not hesitate to attack the RAW General Manager. If this scenario unfolds, it’s possible WWE could have the Tsunami take down Adam Pearce in a way that forces him to take a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, which would allow WWE to further establish Bronson Reed as an even stronger force.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's episode of WWE RAW and whether Pearce will face consequences if he tries to stop Bronson Reed's path of destruction.

What if Adam Pearce gets destroyed in tonight's WWE RAW?

If the above scenario comes true and the RAW General Manager is destroyed by Bronson Reed, fans could witness the arrival of Triple H. The Chief Content Officer rarely appears on television, typically only when he has an announcement or a new concept to introduce.

However, if Reed takes out the authority figure of the Red brand, it could force the King of Kings to step in and address Bronson's actions. A segment featuring the CCO himself would not only elevate the status of the 36-year-old star but also support his current push in the company.

Additionally, Triple H's involvement would signal to the WWE Universe just how severe Bronson Reed's actions are, further engaging them in the storyline.

Now only time will tell what will happen next in the storyline of the Tsunami and whether Triple H will get added to this mix in the near future or not.

