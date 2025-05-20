Adam Pearce to get attacked by popular WWE Superstar after once again missing RAW? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce is the no-nonsense General Manager of WWE RAW. He is in charge of the red brand, meaning he oversees the matches booked for the show and the talent involved.

Ad

While many on RAW's roster likely love Adam, a particular new signing might not. There is a very real chance that Rusev could be frustrated with Adam Pearce and may even shockingly attack the authority figure.

Rusev didn't compete on Monday Night RAW this week, and only appeared via a promo. Since returning, he has only had one match, and only otherwise appeared in promo and vignettes where he isn't in front of an audience. That has to be extremely frustrating for The Bulgarian Brute.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Worse yet, Rusev isn't exactly being given prime matches from Adam Pearce. His first match back was with the powerful Otis, but the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion is low in the pecking order in the company. Next, he is set to go one-on-one with Akira Tozawa, who is even lower down the card compared to his stablemate.

If The Bulgarian Brute feels disrespected by his usage since returning, he could lash out and attack the man making the decisions: Adam Pearce. Rusev has never been known to be a man with a lot of patience, so him snapping at the RAW General Manager certainly feels plausible.

Ad

Adam Pearce could then bring in a WWE legend to take care of Rusev

While Adam Pearce is a former professional wrestler, he has been retired for a long time now. There is little chance he could have handled Rusev even in his prime, much less now.

If the former WWE United States Champion attacks Scrap Daddy, there is no doubt that Adam will get hurt. Beyond firing or suspending Rusev for the assault, the only way Pearce can really get revenge is by having somebody step up and fight The Bulgarian Brute for him.

Ad

This could be how Goldberg returns to television. The former Universal Champion is planning to have his retirement match this year and the goal is for it to be in WWE. Rusev could potentially be his final opponent in pro wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In many ways, Rusev might be the perfect last opponent for Da Man. This could help Adam Pearce deal with the angry Bulgarian, but Rusev is also a credible threat, making Goldberg's final match more interesting.

If these two unstoppable forces collided, who would win? This question might be answered if Rusev snaps at the RAW General Manager.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More