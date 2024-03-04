Adam Pearce to make 2 important WrestleMania announcements on WWE RAW tonight? Exploring what they could be

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, and it will shed light on the feuds and storylines heading into WrestleMania 40. Adam Pearce could make two huge announcements on the show, which could have significant implications for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.

The Show of Shows is just a few weeks away, and WWE has made several matches official for the annual spectacle. However, the Intercontinental Championship picture is still obscure, as Gunther has yet to find an opponent for himself.

Many superstars on the red brand, including Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, and others, have their sights set on The Ring General's gold. Therefore, Adam Pearce could announce a multi-person Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

There's a good possibility of WWE booking the abovementioned contest, as it will allow several deserving superstars to get the spotlight at The Show of Shows.

Over the years, WrestleMania has seen some of the greatest ladder matches in history. The WWE Universe could likely get one this year as well, as several superstars are pursuing the Intercontinental Title. Hence, this could be one of the major announcements from Adam Pearce on tonight's RAW.

Expand Tweet

What could be Adam Pearce's second possible announcement about WrestleMania 40?

Triple H's reign as WWE's creative head has seen the tag team division get a fair share of the spotlight. With numerous talented tag teams on both rosters, Adam Pearce could make a huge declaration tonight on Monday Night RAW.

The RAW general manager could announce two Tag Team Showcase matches for both divisions at WrestleMania 40. While one could be for the Men's Tag Team Championship, the other could be for the Women's Tag Team Title.

The prospect of it happening seems plausible, as the Showcase Tag Team Matches that happened last year received much praise from fans. Taking it into consideration, WWE might once again go in this direction. Besides, it will allow the company to feature several superstars on the card for the two-night extravaganza.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, Adam Pearce could finally make these two massive announcements on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, as the feuds and storylines are expected to shift gears with WrestleMania a few weeks away.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Should WWE do a multi-person ladder match for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes