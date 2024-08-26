Adam Pearce to make major WWE title announcement on RAW? Exploring potential punishment

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the final stop for the red brand on the road to Bash in Berlin. If Adam Pearce wants to shake up the card for their first Premium Live Event in Germany then he needs to do it tonight.

Last week's episode of WWE RAW saw The Judgment Day attack Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, sending a message to their former stable mates ahead of Bash in Berlin. The "Terror Twins" will team up to take on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in a mixed tag team match.

Expand Tweet

Trending

If Judgment Day is at ringside for the match then it wouldn't allow the faces any kind of advantage so Adam Pearce could decide to make an announcement that will keep Judgment Day busy.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the reigning Tag Team Champions and they could be forced to defend the titles this weekend. The championships have not been defended at a Premium Live Event since WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day has made many enemies on WWE RAW

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn teased having a title match against The Judgment Day a few weeks ago. It was later revealed that Zayn was undergoing stem cell treatment following his Intercontinental Championship loss a few weeks ago.

Expand Tweet

Uso and Zayn don't have a match this weekend which means that they could be slotted in to challenge for the Tag Team Championships. This could set up a scenario where Rhea Ripley and Priest could get their own back.

Ripley and Uso have been teasing a partnership for several weeks.If he can win the Tag Team Championships this weekend with the help of Mami then it could be an interesting swerve if he is set to join forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.